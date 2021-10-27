INDEPENDENCE — Kylee Halama and Hanna Martin don’t take walk ins. You won’t see “flash art” on the walls or portfolio books on display of Independence’s newest shop New Leaf Tattoo Studio.

They are by appointment only. They prefer to work with their clients, their tribe, to help craft the best image to capture a moment in time.

Martin, 43, said that’s because she likes to develop a rapport with the people she’s working with.

“Yes, they’re my clients, but they’re so much more than that. They’re walking through with some heavy stuff in their life. People come in here to mark change, death, grief. Not just celebratory moments. Heavy things,” Martin explained. “This is not just a space. This is a space they can walk through their pain and troubles into their skin. Emotional pain has no place in the body. We’re putting emotional pain in the skin in a way that for some reason helps the body and mind help deal with stuff.”

“Tattooing has a way opening it up, to letting it out,” Halama, 34, added. “It’s known as tattoo, or ink, therapy.”

New Leaf Tattoo is actually their third effort trying to work together. A pandemic or a landlords’ change of business model kept getting in the way of their own plans.

Halama and Martin got very different starts on their journey toward working together as tattoo artists.

Halama, was a doodler in high school. Martin was into drawing henna art at age 15.

When teachers took away Halama’s distracting paper as canvas, she began drawing on herself. On the swim team, when she’d take her sweater off, she’d be all tatted up with ballpoint ink of swirls and butterflies.

By her senior year, when classmates were old enough to get tattoos, they were saying, “Hey, have Kylee design one.”

“The thought of my artwork on somebody was cool,” Halama recalled.

But she didn’t’ pursue tattooing until a buddy of hers went to school specifically for it and she discovered he was terrible.

“I could do better. I could do this,” she thought.

So, she quit college and went to Tattoo by Design in Eugene for the next four years.

By contrast, while Martin was always fascinated by her mother’s tattoo, she delved deeply into the art of drawing henna tattoos. She covered herself and friends in the intricate patterns that were temporary with the henna ink. But she became a mother at a young age and was only able to pursue her craft on weekends and the occasional art and wine festival. Her journey toward professional tattooing took a backseat to motherhood for the next 25 years.

Then her husband surprised her by pulling money out of his 401K to send her to tattoo school.

“He came home and said, ‘It’s your turn. You put two husbands through college, put your dreams on hold to raise eight kids. Now it’s time for you to do you,’” Martin recalled. “Fine, I’ll redevelop myself going into my 40s.”

After her first attempt at a tattoo parlor in Corvallis, Halama and her husband moved to Independence. Pregnant with their third child, she couldn’t afford a studio on her own, but was still leery working with another tattoo artist.

“I’ve always had this feeling about other tattoo artists. I don’t get along with them. A lot are them are egotistical. Very pompous jerks,” she explained.

“Especially with women,” Martin added. “Instead of uplifting, supporting each other, there’s a lot of catty competition. It’s hard to sort out.”

Instead, Halama looked to open a shop with a masseuse. That’s when Martin’s mom contacted her.

“You know, my daughter is a tattoo artist. Looking at your work, you guys would mesh really well,” the email to Halama read. “I looked at her online portfolio and saw a pumpkin tattoo that was pretty bad ass. So, we met. It was very clear it was going to work out.”

What Halama didn’t know, was Martin had actually been “stalking” her for a while, obsessed with her specialty in botanical art. Halama was actually on her list of artists to use the Christmas gift certificate her husband had bought her to use on a tattoo. She, too, was leery at first going to work with another tattoo artist.

“I’d worked at four or five different shops. I’ve had great people I’ve worked with, others who were hard to get along with. I wanted to be here, but I couldn’t afford my own rent. After we met, I practically skipped back to my car,” Martin said.

“It became one of those relationships where it felt like we’ve known each other forever,” Halama added. “And we complement each other.”

They opened their first shop, Turquoise Studio, in January 2020. Then, after a couple months building up their clientele, the coronavirus pandemic shut it all down.

“Then COVID happened. Bam. We closed up shop and stayed afloat by promoting 10% off gift certificates,” Halama said. “As soon as could open back up, we did after three months. Our amazing, loyal clients were able to support us, float us through it.”

Tattooing through a pandemic became a challenge, meeting ever-changing state safety protocols. But they considered themselves lucky to be able to continue their craft at all.

“Every state, county were handling COVID differently,” Martin said. “Like New Zealand and Australia still are not tattooing, still not allowing tattooers to be in their shops. Parts of UK tattoo artists can’t be working now.”

She added COVID safety measures had many crossovers with health field precautions they were already taking as required by their profession.

“Part of getting licensed in Oregon you learn a lot about how diseases are transmitted and how easy it is,” Halama said. “It’s important listen to it. We do everything can to protect our families and our clients. The last thing we want is to be shut down again. I don’t ever want to hear that I was the one to give someone COVID or were to take theirs and give it to my kid.”

That’s why they require their clients be fully vaccinated and wear masks while in the shop.

“Universal precautions: We’re going to treat everyone like they have every disease in the book. We’re going to include COVID. Phlebotomists and us are the most likely employees to catch a disease,” Halama added.

Then in June, they had to find a new home, not even a year and a half into their tenure, when the parlor they were subletting wanted to expand their own operations.

A search of the area was like as if conducted by Goldilocks — new spaces were either super tiny or a massive warehouse.

“How are we going to fill 2,000 square feet with just us?” Martin asked.

Then they found a perfect fit at 159 South 2nd Street that hadn’t been on the market for more than 24 hours. With a new location, they needed a new name.

Because they both specialized in botanical images, Martin had the perfect name — Skin Garden. Halama was not on board.

“It sounded like a horror movie to me,” she said.

“Oh, that’s terrifying. I never thought of it like that,” Martin added.

“So that’s how we thought of New Leaf,” Halama concluded, the image being more appropriate to their new start.

While they specialize in botanical, there’s flexibility in what they’ll do to work with their clients.

“Just about the only thing I won’t do are portraits,” Halama said, adding it’s too easy to mess up and turn an intimate image of grandma into Quasimodo.

They also try to steer their clients to memorializing more joyful moments, rather than sad ones that will become a permanent reminder of that sadness.

Martin added sometimes the challenge was overcoming her own pre-judgements to give her clients exactly what they wanted.

“A man came in wanting a girly dragon fly. He didn’t tell me until afterwards his wife passed away four months earlier and it was a tattoo she always wanted. He got it for her,” she recalled.

And they have no problem recommending clients to other local artists if a request is out of their wheelhouse.

“I don’t do American Traditional. It’s not my style. I can, but it’s not something I excel at. Kevin is phenomenal at it. I’ve sent lots of people to Kevin,” Martin said of Main Street Tattoo in Independence.

They’ve also sent people to Studio M, that is a combination salon/barbershop and tattoo parlor in Monmouth.

The two are always staying on top of the latest industry developments in ink and machines to create tattoos that last longer and following other renowned artists to push their own abilities and ideas. As tattoos have gained popularity and acceptance, artists now create “pieces” and regulars have “collections.” And don’t ask how many tattoos they have. Ask how many hours they have.

But for the artist, it always comes down to one question.

“I usually get asked what’s the weirdest tattoo you’ve ever did?” Halama said. “Of course, it’s Ted Nugent as a smurf ripping out of the skin, wearing a cowboy hat with a mullet. I wasn’t exactly proud of that one. But they were so excited.”

New Leaf Tattoo Studio

159 S. 2nd Street

541-609-0980