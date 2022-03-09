Itemizer-Observer
Western Oregon women’s basketball coach Holli Howard-Carpenter began having “stomach issues” last year.
In September 2021, she went to the doctor, and then went back to work.
The Wolves were starting to get ready for their season – her ninth at the helm.
The first game was Nov. 2, and as the weeks went by, the coach could tell that something still just wasn’t right with her.
On Feb. 1, WOU lost at home to Western Washington. The Wolves were 7-9 when Howard-Carpenter directed practice in Monmouth on Feb. 2.
The next day, she told her husband, “We’re going to the ER.”
She had a quick CT scan and in 30 minutes was told, “We’re admitting you right now.”
One test after another followed. For four days.
She was still in the hospital when the Wolves went on the road and knocked off Saint Martin’s 49-47 on Feb. 5, with assistant Katie Girten coaching the team.
The players knew only that their head coach was in the hospital and it was something serious. Howard-Carpenter received the diagnosis, was discharged and gave her team the news. Colon cancer. Stage 4.
“They were in shock,” she says. “I was in shock.
“I mean, at my age, and healthy otherwise.”
Girten, her trusted right-hand woman the past six years at Western Oregon, guided the Wolves the rest of the season, which ended March 2 with a Great Northwest Athletic Association tournament first-round loss to Saint Martin’s.
The score was 71-62.
But the only result that matters anymore is Howard-Carpenter vs. cancer.
Not long after her discharge, she returned to the ER “to get the pain under control.”
She’s had two rounds of chemotherapy; the second round was on Monday, March 7.
The plan is to do at least four rounds, and then radiation, and then more chemo.
The hope is that those treatments reduce the cancer enough that she can undergo surgery.
No one knows when that surgery would be. Maybe in about six months.
“I hope it’s then, or sooner, but we’ll have to see,” Howard-Carpenter says.
She has continued to think about basketball, about her team.
“I told the kids in February, ‘It’s about all the little things now,’” she says. “For them, it’s one game at a time, one possession at a time. I told them to lean on each other and do all the good stuff, the fundamentals.”
For Howard-Carpenter, one day at a time gets broken down into even smaller components.
“I’m home, and I do computer work when I can,” she says. “We’ll be doing our end-of-season evaluations soon and have our individual player meetings.
“The chemo is making me really tired. So, I do things when I feel good, and if I don’t feel good, I just rest.
“I’m not able to eat much because my stomach is so messed up. The bacteria is all out of whack.”
She says she had grandparents with colon cancer, “but way later in life.”
She’s always been in shape, athletic, active.
“I’ve lost quite a bit of weight,” she says.
One thing she hasn’t lost: her positive attitude.
“I’m not in denial, but I’m a positive person,” she says. “I don’t know how else to be. Even when I feel like crap.”
The native of Weed, California, was named Most Inspirational Player as a basketball Academic All-American at Cal State East Bay. She also played college softball and later spent three seasons with the Redding Rage of the Independent Women’s Football League, earning two MVP awards and Defensive Player of the Year honors.
She says she has had “amazing support” the past month, starting with her husband, who takes time off work to tend to her needs sand drive her to her appointments.
Her mother, who lives in Red Bluff, Calif., was just in town for a while, and her brother arrived from Weed on March 9 for a visit. The players “check in all the time, and a couple of them came over to visit me last week,” she says.
Howard-Carpenter watched Western Oregon’s final 10 games on her computer via live stream.
The Wolves were the eighth of 10 seeds in the conference tournament. The field went from six teams to every team this year due to concerns that COVID-19 was making schedules and the playing field uneven.
Western Oregon had a very young team. Four players won’t return. Twelve will, including nearly all of the main contributors and four regular starters.
There is a lot to look forward to about Western Oregon women’s basketball, and that’s exactly what their head coach is doing.
“I’d waited nine years to go to a tournament game, and then I couldn’t physically go,” Howard-Carpenter says. “The thing that keeps me going is looking forward to having this team next year.”
