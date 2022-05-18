Itemizer-Observer
Central School District SJ13 filled its two vacancies at Ash Creek Elementary School avoiding controversy in the wake of its ongoing search for a Central High School principal.
The administration hired Jenneca Crocker as ACES’s new principal and Jessie Padilla as the assistant principal, according to a press release May 11.
“I am so incredibly excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the Ash Creek team and be an active member of the Central School District community,” Crocker said. “I am thrilled to be partnering with Jessie Padilla in leadership to continue to guide and sustain the wonderful aspects and programs at ACES. With Jessie’s experience and roots in the community, I feel privileged to be able to lead with and learn from her as we continue the strong leadership legacy at Ash Creek.”
Padilla was also excited to be joining the Ash Creek team.
“I am so thrilled to be joining the collaborative administrative partnership dedicated to the continued development of a strong and inclusive community for all students at Ash Creek,” Padilla said. “Mrs. Crocker’s and my shared values and goals around equity, belonging, and high-quality education for every Eagle in our family are set to form an exciting new chapter in the future of our beautiful school. We anticipate lots of laughter, learning, and joy over the upcoming years.”
Crocker has experience as a principal of other elementary schools, including the K-5 principal of Luckiamute Valley Charter Schools in Dallas. She attended Northwest Christian University as a student-athlete, playing basketball for the Beacons, and earning her bachelor’s degree in early childhood/elementary education. Crocker went on to earn her master’s degree in elementary education and literature from Grand Canyon University before joining the U.S. Army. She obtained her administrative licensure from the University of Oregon in 2017. Crocker has kindergarten through second-grade teaching experience in Dallas, Sutherlin, and Eugene. She lives with her family in McMinnville, and enjoys outdoor recreation, playing music and basketball, and spending time with loved ones.
Padilla has been an elementary educator for 10 years, including 9 years at ACES. She obtained her undergraduate degree in early childhood/elementary education from Western Oregon University, and taught for one year in Salem-Keizer before returning to ACES. Padilla holds a Master of Science degree in Education from WOU, with an elementary mathematics instructional leadership specialization, and completed her ESOL and bilingual endorsements through a study abroad experience in Argentina. Originally from Massachusetts, she moved to Monmouth in 2001.
During her free time, Padilla enjoys walking her Saint Bernards through the neighborhoods of Monmouth and Independence, and spending time with her family.
