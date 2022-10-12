The Associated Students of Western Oregon University hosts homecoming activities Oct. 17-22 with the annual event, “Paint the Town Red,” to help foster the connection between the university and downtown businesses, especially with the continuing struggles caused by COVID-19.
“Paint the Town Red” will partner participating businesses along Monmouth Avenue and Main Street with WOU student organizations to paint an assigned business’ window. Windows will be painted Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The window painting will be done using water-based window paint and must represent WOU spirit and/or connect to this year’s Homecoming theme, “Welcome Back.” Additionally, a sign will be placed in the decorated window denoting which student organization painted the window.
