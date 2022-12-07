Salinas vs Erickson

Democrat Andrea Salinas and Republican Mike Erickson are vying for Oregon’s 6th Congressional seat.

OREGON CITY — A Clackamas County judge ruled Dec. 1 that Republican Mike Erickson’s lawsuit against Democratic congresswoman-elect Andrea Salinas can continue, and Erickson’s attorney said Erickson isn’t currently seeking to bar Salinas from taking office in January.

