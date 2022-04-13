Itemizer-Observer
The Bread Board was once a popular destination spot in Falls City that those in the know would drive up to an hour to make an order for takeout. That was until it closed its doors two years ago due mostly to the pandemic. But the residents of Falls City, which has a population of about 2,400, expressed their thrill April 1 at a celebration marking their oven was fired up once again.
The Bread Board bakery features fresh pastries, bread and made-to-order pizza baked in a one-of-a-kind firewood oven, found nowhere else in Oregon, according to owner Keith Zinn. He said he drew inspiration from a trip to France, where he experienced all the pastry and bakery shops.
“It’s the largest oven in Oregon. It’s 10 feet deep and eight feet wide. About as big as one of those market canopies,” Zinn said. “The oven has 1,200 fire bricks, 800 on the oven floor and 400 on the oven ceiling. The unique thing about this oven is that it is all completely mortarless.”
Zinn said he learned how to bake in Sonoma, California, which had a population of 900 when he lived there. But California is expensive, so Zinn moved to Falls City, where he started his business.
When it comes to his bakery, Zinn said he has to bake the bread when the restaurant is closed because pizza and bread are baked at different temperatures. The bread bakes at about 400 to 500 degrees, whereas the oven needs to be cranked up to 800 degrees to get pizzas done in about 5 minutes.
When the restaurant is open, they only use the oven for baking pizza and other ordered food to handle the oven’s temperature. The temperature is too hot to bake the bread and other pastries.
The establishment also uses local produce, wines, and beers.
“We have a whole menu of French wines, Willamette Valley wines, and Italian wines. We carry the Parallel 45 beers. We use the Heritage Northwest Farm meat, which is on Liberty Road. Good Foot Farms provide us with all kinds of produce. We do as much as we can with our local team,” Zinn said.
John Volkmann co-owns the well-known bakery and pizza place with Zinn.
“We have to limit our pizza takeout. We have people who drive as far as an hour away for our pizza. We have limited crust, so we want to have enough for people who make the drive and want to stay to dine-in,” Volkmann said.
The Bread Board
404 North Main Street, Falls City
Hours: Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 4-9 p.m.
