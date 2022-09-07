MONMOUTH -- A dozen years and counting. The Edwards Addition Neighborhood Book Club (from left) Diane Ostrom, Teresa Silcox and Laurel Sharmer, recently celebrated what one member called a “return to normalcy” after two years of covid concern. The group, which began 12 years ago, largely went to Zoom and canceled its annual potlucks beginning in 2020. Last week, the book club’s potluck was held again as an in-person group meeting of ten.
