Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — When Albie Mushaney is invited to company holiday parties, he usually packs his extra suit, the bright red one with distinctive white trim. For it’s not very often kids of all ages get to sit on the lap and share their Christmas wish list with the world’s strongest Santa.

At age 47, Mushaney is a veteran of strongman competitions and is currently ranked 18th strongest man older than 40 in the world. And with the gimmick of Big Bad Santa, creating a competition persona playing off his long, bushy naturally-white beard, he’s also the strongest St. Nick.

A longtime resident of Salem, Mushaney will be the guest of honor in Dallas on Dec. 19 from noon to 2 p.m. at Steele’s Farmer’s Insurance located at 410 E. Ellendale Ave., Suite 3. Tony Blosser, an agent at the Dallas insurance agency, has been friends with Mushaney since high school. At nearly 7-feet-tall, Blosser is just about the only person who gets away with calling Mushaney “little guy,” whose competition weight tops 300 pounds.

“He’s a larger than life guy who’s doing these things for kids because he has a huge heart and loves giving back to the community,” Bosser said. “He brightens the entire room when he walks in and it has nothing do with size,”

“When we go places,” Mushaney added, “people don’t know what to look at first — a big giant or a muscle-y Santa? I just want to get him in an elf costume. Because it would never fit. It’d be like capris on him.”

One of Mushaney’s first gigs as a Santa was at apartment complexes ran by Bosser’s wife in a low-income area, where he was an instant hit.

“So a lot of kids who wouldn’t normally get a chance to get a picture with Santa, because it’s $20, $30 at the mall,” Mushaney said. “So I sat there for free. The entire apartment complex brought their kids by. I love doing that. I don’t need to get paid to do that. It’s fun.”

With a distinctive look, Mushaney finds himself staying in character, whether he’s at competitions or at the local grocery store.

“I’ll see a kid wigging out, and the mom’s not able to control the kid, and I’ll be like, ‘Can I help?’” Mushaney recalled. “I’ll look down at them, and ask, ‘Do you know who I am?’ The kid looks, and I’m like, ‘Think about the beard.’ They’ll ask, ‘Are you Santa?’ Yep. Then I’ll ask, ‘Is this how you want to behave when you know I’m watching?’ They straighten up real quick and the mom mouths the words thank you. I’ve done that probably a dozen times. That always feels good, too.”

With four kids of his own, Mushany’s path toward the Big Bad Santa persona began six years ago last week. In his senior year at McKay High School, Mushaney was the strongest high school student in Oregon, then became a veteran of power lifting competitions in the 90s, Mushaney switched to strongman contests, winning the Oregon State Championship in 1999. However, the year his daughter was born, everything changed. Mushaney said he didn’t have time to commit to competing and training and instead focused on his growing family.

“There was a 15-year gap where I didn’t lift much when the weight got out of hand,” Mushaney said.

On Dec. 4, 2014, when his son was born, Mashaney was right at 400 pounds. He couldn’t put his own shoes and socks on, getting help from his kids. At age 42 at the time, he began thinking, “I’m going to be 60 when he graduates from high school. And the only 400 pound, 60 year olds you see are rolling around on scooters at Walmart and they don’t look very happy. So I gotta get in shape.”

Mushaney began keeping a comeback journal on Facebook tracking his workouts. Then he did a search on YouTube “How to be successful on fitness.” Some huge body builder video came up. Mushaney recalls him saying, “I will make way more money than body builders and I haven’t won a show in 20 years. It’s all about marketing You have to give the public something they’re not getting and be better at it than everybody else.”

“I thought, ‘Well, what do I have?’” Mushaney said, while stroking his now full, white beard which he’d let grow out while working out in the gym. “Hell, I’ll be the world’s strongest Santa.”

All the strongman events this year were canceled due to the pandemic. But last year, Mushaney felt he had a legitimate chance at a top 10 finish at the World Championships.

He trained a solid four to five months. Unfortunately, right before the competition, he dislocated his left tibia, tearing his LCL and partially tearing his MCL, meniscus and patella tendons. With a strong core of muscles and ligaments around the tears, Mushaney still got cleared by his doctor to compete. But disaster struck in the first round of events when he blew out his right knee during the Viking press. Undeterred, he was limping around on both legs for the farmer’s carry event, carrying 350 pounds in each hand 50-feet and back, when his right leg gave out and he dropped the weights.

After time expired before he could complete the course, he stomped off. But as Big Bad Santa, rather than wigging out and showing his emotions, Mushaney didn’t break character and kept his complaints to himself.

“I’m Santa 24/7,” he said. “There were a lot of kids there. I couldn’t let them see Santa loose his mind.”

Back stage, with both knees on fire, Mushaney found himself leaning over a table he felt like destroying, He was first approached by a young woman from the stands who thanked him for being courageous after his mishap.

“The no quit in you says a lot about you,” Mushaney recalled her saying. “I just wanted you to know we think you’re awesome.”

Then after another small tap on his side, he looked down to see a little kid with a box of donuts and offered him one.

“Little man, that’s the neatest thing anyone has ever done,” Mushaney said, admitting sharing the story brings tears to the eyes every time. “It’s special when a little kid does that. That’s why I’m always in character.”

Big Bad Santa doesn’t just get a response from youth. The first year at world’s he brought his Santa suit with him in Ralliegh N.C. After not making the finals, he got suited up.

“With 300 athletes from all over the world, half women, I think every one of them sat on my lap for a picture, including all the kids,” he said. “These are gigantic dudes and there was this one gal who was even bigger than me. It was good to be me that day.”

But his heart belongs to Mrs. Claus, his wife of 11 years, Jesse.

Earlier this year, with no competitions on his schedule, Mushaney quit his job as a guard at the state prison to be a real estate agent. This allowed him more time to spend at family events.

“When my wife and I bought our first house, the whole process, the excitement, you know you’re fixin’ to own a house, you sign, are handed the keys, it’s a great feeling, and I want other people to have that,” Mushaney explained. “I want to give that to people. That’s way, way more rewarding than working in a prison.”

The change in vocation would eventually lead to his own television show on HGTV.

Mushaney said last year, Disney was in search of talent for a live, studio audience holiday program called “Amazing Feats of Christmas.” A producer saw Mushaney in a workout video and recruited him to participate, either pulling a sleigh full of 30 kids or hauling buckets of 700 pounds of coal.

However, when November 2019 rolled around, so did early cases of COVID-19 and the production was canceled.

The producer, however, kept Mushaney in the back of his mind, not wanting to lose out on him, a funny, strong character with a distinctive look. There had to be something he can do. Then they found he was also a real estate agent.

A producer for Crybaby Media ended up pitching Mushaney in a show, “You’ll be home for Christmas” for HGTV, about getting people into new homes just in time for Christmas.

“It ended up being the quickest show to go from pitch to green light,” Mushaney said.

Filmed in October this year, it’s set to debut Dec. 18. He’s not sure of the airtime, probably 10 p.m. eastern time zone. But his mom said she saw a promo saying he’s on right after Martha Stewart.

“That’s nice. Martha Stewart’s opening for me,” Mushaney kidded. “My 15 minutes of fame is 42 minutes long.”

The show also features vignettes of his family interspersed with emotional and comedic scenes. He even recruited a couple of huge friends, one wider than him and another 6’7”, and dressed them as his giant elves.

Now in the midst of the holiday season, Mushaney is already booked to play Santa at a friend’s horse training facility for all the participants and for the Mid Valley Association of Realators toy drive event.

Zachery Steele, owner of the Dallas Farmer’s Insurance, feels lucky to have Muschaney for their holiday event.

“We were really looking forward to doing something for the community,” Steele said, adding the event will be COVID-19 safe, requiring masks and social distancing with photos outside on the front porch, “This is a first for our agency. We’ve never had pictures with Santa. This is a great opportunity to share him with the local community. I think our community is craving normalcy, something for family gatherings. This is our way to give back to Dallas.”

Mushaney said he, too, enjoys his role giving back to the community, especially since he just sees himself as a regular dude with a big, white beard.

“It’s something I enjoy doing. If it ends up creating a lifestyle, a living for me, that would be even more amazing,” he added. “It’s not very often that people have something they love doing that will actually pay them.”