INDEPENDENCE — It looked like a big mudball, the blob at the bottom of a bank in Ash Creek.
A rain-soaked slide of soil likely created the mound, just below a spot by the home of Catherine Underwood-Bush, next to Pioneer Park.
That site is turning out to be a slippery slope in more ways than one. Questions about how to fix the erosion there — aside from covering it with a plastic tarp — have been rising as fast as the waterway below. Who is responsible for it? Will it affect Pioneer Park? What is the city’s role in addressing the situation?
“My home is literally threatened by erosion, a historic home that the city claims they want to protect and preserve,” said Underwood-Bush.
The problem, as she sees it, is that her yard isn’t entirely her own. A slice of it, including a portion under part of her front porch, belongs to the city.
In an ironic twist, Underwood-Bush had made visits to the city last year — both to the Independence City Council and to the Historic Preservation Commission — asking that Independence return the property to her, which she once owned. Due to an inadvertent lapse in tax payments on land behind a lot line in her front yard, a segment was transferred to the city, according to the information she provided. It seemed to have escaped notice till fairly recently.
City officials, on advice from the city attorney, didn’t respond to Underwood-Bush at either of the meetings where she spoke. However, the area of erosion was a point of discussion at the December meeting of the Ash Creek Water Control District (ACWCD). The ACWCD is responsible for maintaining Ash Creek, in its role for flood control.
The situation seems like “a really complicated real estate problem,” due to the issues surrounding mixed ownership, said Dan Farnworth, chair of the ACWCD.
The bank of the creek, at that point, involves a “pretty steep drop-off,” said Mancil Russell, also of the ACWCD. The location needs an engineering study, according to ACWCD’s engineer, Todd Whitaker.
“They have been wonderful in helping me,” Underwood-Bush said of the ACWCD, adding that she is awaiting the report from a civil engineer she’s hired.
Technically, Pioneer Park either includes or abuts the area in the vicinity of the erosion, depending on how the city park boundaries are interpreted. City officials haven’t replied to an inquiry about it; Tom Pessemier, the former Independence city manager, stated prior to his departure that no further comment on the matter would be provided.
“One of the main factors in that erosion is the drainpipe that runs under the driveway and garage, and empties out behind the garage,” Underwood-Bush said. “In heavy rain that pipe gushes water, and it’s washing away the embankment right at that spot,” she added.
Protecting creek banks from losing stability can take special planning — erosion is a natural progression. It’s described as “complex,” by Derek Godwin, who co-authored the publication “Going with the Flow” two decades ago, which is now considered a classic handbook for maintaining healthy waterways through land-management practices.
A strong, sturdy bank needs to have plants growing on the ground and on the slope by the stream, too — “above and below,” as Godwin put it.
“Keeping a bank well vegetated provides stability,” said Godwin, professor in agricultural sciences at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
Asked how to provide that, he recommended natural materials, including native plants and timber logs, which help stabilize stream banks and slow erosion. But it’s a process that’s also influenced by the speed and volume of the water, he added.
Pioneer Park — adjacent to the “slide area,” as the erosion site has been called — is considered a special place by neighbors. Once called “the park of nothing” because it lacked up-to-date playground equipment, it underwent a grassroots-driven transformation a decade ago, noted Dawn Hedrick-Roden, one of the forces behind the rebuilding effort.
The park is unique, she pointed out.
It sits next to the meandering Ash Creek and contains several mature trees.
“I think a lot of people appreciate the park now because of the trees and the shade it provides and safe atmosphere it provides during the summer,” said Hedrick-Roden, who also serves as an Independence city councilor.
Hedrick-Roden declined to comment on any issue aside from the benefits she feels the park provides. “All I know is that we need to commit to keep the park,” she said.
