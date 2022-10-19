SCBC

The Salt Creek Baptist Church hosts a Harvest Evangelism Conference Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. Located at 15075 Salt Creek Road in Dallas, the conference speaker is Edwin Martinez with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Edwin also leads an international Christian ministry in Guatemala. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3VoIcjb.

