Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — Walter Rabanales had always wanted to own a bar. So, he jumped at the opportunity that presented itself for the Salem resident in Dallas. Thus, Court Street Neighborhood Grill was born last August.

But after just three months, the pandemic almost burst his dream before it got a chance to succeed.

“There was a time, when we got shut down in November, I felt like my dream was done,” Rabanales said. “I knew right away when she (Gov. Kate Brown) said to close down for a couple weeks, I knew right away it was going to be more than that.”

Rabanales, a former truck driver with experience DJing for other bars over the years, admits he may not have pursued the dream at all if he knew how sad and stressful it would become, especially for someone just starting out.

“But the uncertainty made it a challenge. I took on the challenge. Right now, I can’t believe we actually made it,” he said.

Rabanales celebrates the one-year anniversary of opening Court Street Neighborhood Grill this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7.

Friday night will be for the 21 and older crowd, featuring a mechanical bull attraction set up in the back patio. Tickets will be $10 a ride. In addition, the main attraction will be a return of the Lipstick Divas, a drag queen burlesque show from 9-11 p.m. that Rabanales said was very popular with the ladies last time they came to town. Tickets will be $15 and are available at the bar or online at Eventbrite.com.

Saturday will be a family friendly occasion, featuring an inflatable bouncy house, face painting and hotdogs and hamburgers.

Coronavirus safety shutdowns weren’t the only hazards Rabanales had to navigate to make it to his one-year anniversary. He also had to overcome the sagging reputation of a location on its sixth owner in the last 20 years. Before Court Street Neighborhood Grill came Sassy’s Keg and Eggs, The Rabit Hole, Blonde’s, Blakes and Ponderosa.

He said the last owner had gotten apathetic toward the bar’s upkeep. So after he bought it, he and a friend took eight weeks to gut it, paint it and clean it up.

While Rabanales wanted to make it a more fun destination, he also wanted to make it a safer location. He works with the owners of Tony’s and Corby’s to ensure if a patron was cut off at one location, the others wouldn’t accidently overserve the patron.

“I want to take care of our community. Because without them, there’s no business,” he said.

He added featured nights to the schedule, including free pool Sundays, Taco Tuesdays and Wings Wednesdays.

“Something for everyone,” Rabanales said.

After the anniversary weekend, he’s already looking ahead to a beach party, again for the 21 and older crowd, in September.

“What I’m trying to do here is host different events, bring in some artists, get more traffic,” he explained. “It’s not only for the venue but for Dallas, as well. It’s a really nice town.”