Sheridan, Oregon- Delphian School graduates were honored to have Nancy Cartwright, the voice of Bart Simpson, as the school’s 42nd Commencement speaker. She spoke to the graduating class of 24, including students from Korea, China, Australia, United States, Spain, Mexico, India and Kazakhstan living in the Sheridan and Willamina communities. This is one of the most resilient graduating classes Delphian has ever had, due to covid and the fact that some of the international students were unable to travel home for the past three years.
Cartwright shared her Six Salient Steps for Success with the graduates, which ranged from Lesson #1: Do What You Love to Lesson #4: Surround Yourself With People Who Believe In Your Dreams. She ended with Lesson #6: Change IS Possible and it starts with “making a decision.” She reminded the audience of close to 400 in-person attendees, as well as those watching via livestream, that this planet is in need of people who can make positive changes in the world, “...and it starts with YOU.”
Cartwright, the Emmy award-winning voice actress, has been in the entertainment industry for 41 years, founded two non-profit organizations, is a producer, writer and humanitarian and the voice of one of the most iconic characters on the planet, Bart Simpson.
The graduating seniors received many awards including Martha Cervantes, Citizenship Award, and Tiger Shang and Gemma Bell received Delphian’s highest award for academic excellence.
During the ceremony, each of the 24 graduates gave a short speech about their Delphian journey, including Chinese student Angela Bai who will be attending New York University in the fall. She spoke about the magic of the Delphian School.
“A girl who was scared of speaking up and looking people in the eyes has now gained the abilities and skills to own her own life and education. With the valuable opportunities provided at this magical school, she sought the answer, and she is ready to start the next chapters of her life,” Bai said.
Graduating senior Brody Workman, from Georgia, will be attending Mercer University with a full-ride scholarship, said Delphian has been a journey to remember.
“This school is a place that provides a basic human necessity. Hope. When I came here, I didn’t know it, but I was out of hope...Delphian gives you hope that will never go out. No matter the struggle you are facing, no matter the feelings of stress or crushing sadness, Delphian will always be at the ready with a good person to pick you up, dust you off, and help you on your way,” Workwan said.
Tiger Shang, echoed the sentiments of many alumni.
“Delphian School has provided me with valuable knowledge. It has shaped me and guided me. Whenever I needed help, belief, support—the Delphian family was always there for me. And I know that no matter where I go, this school, and all it represents, will always be there for me,” Shang said.
