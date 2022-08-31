Itemizer-Observer
As the summer closes and the children get ready to go back to school, an event at the Polk County Fairgrounds helped relieve some of the burden and the costs of supplies that can come with the first day of school.
Back to School Bash Aug. 26 offered several zero-cost ways to attain supplies in the form of games, including bean bag tosses, wheel spins and a small round of battleship. No matter the player’s skill level, there was always a winner, and the winnings helped the child with something needed on their back-to-school list.
Several booths lined the inside of the main building of the Polk County fairgrounds. The bash included businesses getting the word out about their business or nonprofit to parents while supplying their children with much-needed school supplies. The items included folders, pencils, paper, erasers, and other essentials that parents might see on their child’s back-to-school list.
Participants of the event had the chance to get free haircuts, snow cones from Kona, and lunch. Visitors were met at the entrance of the fairgrounds and handed a purple and white ticket, which would give the visiting family access to the free handouts.
Some handouts were high-end board games, card games and other toys the child could pick from, featured at the event.
As people explored the building and businesses, some were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of Spiderman, who offered to pose for photos with the families. There were also other entertainers such as jugglers and face painters.
