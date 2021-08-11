Itemizer-Observer report

INDEPENDENCE -- Polk County Public Health Department and Oregon health officials reported Monday that a bat found at the Independence Riverview Park tested positive for rabies on Aug. 3 according to Oregon State University, Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

So far in 2021, seven other bats have tested positive for rabies in the state. Approximately 8% of the bats tested are found to have rabies every year in Oregon.

“People can take two precautions to protect themselves and their pets from bats and rabies”, said Dr. Emilio DeBess, from the Oregon Health Authority. “Never handle bats; and make sure your cats and dogs are up to date on their rabies vaccines.”

“Unfortunately, bats often carry rabies,” DeBess added. “If you find a bat during the daylight hours, it is probably not healthy and should be avoided.”

Rabies is a viral disease of mammals that attacks an infected animal’s nervous system. In Oregon, bats are the only reservoir species and other animals are rarely infected.

While bats play a valuable role in nature, contact with humans should be avoided. Sick bats may be seen flopping around on the ground or otherwise acting unusual. If you find a sick bat or other sick wildlife on your property, take children and pets indoors and do not handle the bats without protection. Use a disposable container with a lid to scoop the animal into the container and dispose of it in the trash. If a bat has had contact with a human or an animal, call your health department or animal services for guidance.

Typically, animals acquire rabies by eating or coming in contact with a rabid bat. Very few bats in Oregon have rabies and rabies in other wildlife is even rarer. However, if you know your pet has encountered a bat or been bitten by a wild animal, contact your veterinarian immediately.

The Polk County Public Health Department recommends:

Vaccinate your pets (dogs and cats) against rabies

Watch wildlife from a distance. Don’t approach or attempt to handle wild animals.

Do not feed wild animals.

Keep garbage in secure containers and away from wildlife.

Feed pets indoors.

Seal openings in attics, basements, porches, sheds, barns and screen chimneys that might provide access to bats and other wildlife.