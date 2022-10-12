Trammart News Service
INDEPENDENCE – They’re a pair of residents who certainly didn’t look cutting edge. Yet when these two spoke at a recent city council meeting – to appeal a small high-density subdivision at the end of their street – they seemed at the forefront of an issue that’s reaching far beyond city limits.
Longtime resident Kathie Robinson held a hand-made map with attachments that flapped during her presentation. Town newcomer Amanda Sloan pointed out that “we’re just average citizens.”
But Robinson and Sloan, who appeared on behalf of others from the “7th Street Neighborhood,” seemed to represent one of the ramifications – currently labeled “hyperlocal” backlash in Oregon – over a relatively new state law, HB 2001. It allows duplexes on single-family lots.
Though city staff were quick to say HB 2001 really doesn’t apply to this project, Sloan saw things differently.
“The use of the word ‘townhouse’ and ‘duplex’ keeps getting interchanged,” she asserted.
In her talk, Robinson alleged there were inconsistencies in the description of the plans, compared with the city code. One council member acknowledged that a report on it arrived only shortly before the meeting.
Nonetheless, the 7th Street neighbors swiftly lost their appeal opposing plans for the property at 510 S 7th Street, which currently has one house but will be subdivided into five lots. The proposed development was found to comply with current state law and city zoning regulations.
In a five-to-one vote, the council affirmed the planning commission’s decision to turn the corner site into a cluster of townhouses. Noting that it would be “right beside the creek and we’re covering up the vast majority of the lot,” Councilor Dawn Roden cast the lone ballot in favor of the appeal.
“The deck was stacked against us,” Sloan said after the vote.
The arguments for the appeal were rebutted both by Planning Manager Fred Evander and the city’s contracted attorney, Carrie Connelly, from the Eugene-based law firm Local Government Law Group, in addition to the prospective developer, Axium Construction. In the aftermath of the denial, Robinson predicted this could signal the start of several “multi-family high-density changes in residential spots.”
An analysis of Oregon’s HB 2001 law, which allows building duplexes on single-family lots in cities with a population of 10,000 or more, suggests that Oregonians generally don’t want these “infill” projects in their own neighborhoods. A national survey by Redfin in 2019 found that, among the nearly 3,000 responses, more than half opposed higher-density housing and only 27% supported it.
Following her testimony, Sloan observed that “part of the reason people want to move here is because it’s green,” and added that this is one reason she relocated to Independence from Nevada.
“Yet here we are, seeing quality-of-life issues starting to change, from traffic issues not being addressed to the same thing for infrastructure,” she said.
City Manager Kenna West had told Sloan at a previous council meeting that an appeal would put “a new set of eyes” on the matter, but in a meeting that Sloan and Robinson arranged with West and Evander, they said they felt discouraged about filing an appeal.
“We kept hearing it would be difficult,” Sloan said. “What we really wanted to know was how to do it.”
This past summer, while organizers from the 7th Street Neighborhood were gathering more than 80 signatures on a petition to protest the five-lot change-over, a handful of citizens in Hood River was taking their opposition on the same thing all the way to the Oregon Court of Appeals. They lost, too.
HB 2001 was meant to create pockets of more-affordable housing. Legislators used words like “inclusive” to describe it. Increasingly, single-family housing has been seen as exclusionary, keeping many from purchasing a home amid rising prices.
In fact, the Journal of the American Planning Association published a call for extinguishing such subdivisions in an article three years ago, titled “It’s Time to End Single Family Housing.”
However, evidence so far seems scarce that housing costs go down appreciably when density goes up. In one of the few case studies aimed at answering that question, which appeared this year in Land Use Policy, the overall result seemed to be faster gentrification, at least in New York City.
Nonetheless, this past summer, one of that city’s former planners, Nolan Gray, wrote a well-received book, “Arbitrary Lines: How Zoning Broke the American City and How to Fix It,” which calls for scrapping former zoning traditions, which were said to have led to “economic segregation.”
At the recent city council hearing, Evander stressed that the proposed 7th Street subdivision isn’t a series of duplexes, as referenced by HB2001, but instead is a townhouse development. That same alternative was available to the city a dozen years ago, he said.
“The fact that this went to the planning commission was because it is creating ownership options,” Evander said.
The townhomes are expected to be sold for between $300,000 and $400,000, according to earlier testimony on the project. That’s less than many of the current single-family homes in local real-estate listings.
By 2020, about one in four new homes across the Pacific Northwest was estimated to be occurring in established neighborhoods, according to the Annual Builder Practices Survey.
Several years ago, an article in the Journal of Urban Affairs examined the obstacles to meeting regional affordable-housing needs with these innovative solutions. The research showed that “NIMBY” – the not-in-my-backyard attitude and activism of community residents – proved to be quite a formidable barrier. Since then, the controversy seems to have grown, chronicled in accounts of public outcry like the one in Hood River.
The situation has been called a “starvation land diet” because, while the Willamette Valley continues to experience significant growth, urban growth boundaries haven’t followed suit, according to Gerard C.S. Mildner, associate professor of real estate finance at Portland State University.
In an editorial published at Oregonlive.com this past January, Mildner observed that, in the Portland area, the population grew by more than 1% annually over five years’ time – but there was a less-than-one percent increase in the boundary.
After her appearance before the city council, Sloan made an observation stated by others this past year – that the administrative team running the city is made up of out-of-towners. West, along with the city’s economic development director, Shawn Irvine, and the Independence Public Works Director Gerald Fisher, all reside in another county. Evander lives outside of the Monmouth-Independence area, as does Community Service Director Patrick Bodily.
Asked about this, West responded that a large majority of the city council voted against the appeal – all are individuals who live in Independence.
“After being presented with our staff’s assessment, resident testimony, city attorney input, and later staff rebuttal, the Independence city council voted 5-1 to uphold the planning commission’s decision of the proposed subdivision,” West stated.
Sloan pointed out that the planning commission is made up of appointees and “they weren’t elected by us.”
“I kept thinking of how these people who were appointed made a decision that really affects us,” she said.
Sloan encouraged other citizens to become more involved, or at least more attentive, to what is happening in the city. Robinson urged residents to vote in November. That’s “the only way to change it,” she advised.
