PERRYDALE — Food For All, a remarkably successful and continuously growing food drive, started as a friendly competition between two student advisors at Perrydale School.
In 1997, Kirk “Hutch” Hutchison, director of Food For All, and Dan Dugan, the current superintendent of Perrydale School District, challenged their students to gather the most food to donate to charity.
As most high school competitions go, the race was close — that was until Hutch’s freshman class landed a 1,000 pound donation of potatoes. The donation had come from Kettle Foods in Salem, the producer of Kettle Potato Chips. As it turns out, the donated potatoes did not have the proper starch content to be made into potato chips but were far from nutritionally vacant.
From a small perspective, the graduating class of 2001 had just dominated their competition, but from a larger one, things were only just beginning.
One year later, the Perrydale FFA chapter decided that they wanted to expand on the previous year’s success by developing an annual community service project. The idea was that students would work together to collect, package, and distribute food to families in the area throughout the holiday season. Their idea ignited, and before long, 1,000 pounds turned into 2,000, 2,000 grew to 10,000, 10,000 to 50,000.
Twenty-five years later, the drive regularly collects about 350,000 pounds of fresh produce each year.
Courtney Reed, last year’s student director for the program, recalled her first time hearing the story.
“I was sitting in the passenger seat of Hutch’s vehicle, whose hitch carried a trailer packed to the brim with fresh produce,” Reed said. “With the knowledge that my mom and aunt were in FFA the year that Food For All was started, I inquired about the program’s origin. He eagerly told the story, speaking with the same blazing enthusiasm as usual. It was shocking to think about how much has changed from all those years ago, and exciting to be able to participate in something my family has been involved in since the beginning.”
One thing that has kept constant throughout the years though, is the drive’s main components: Student-led collection, packaging, and distribution. These three things have helped Food For All to keep on track and organized as student leaders work through the program’s many obstacles.
As a Food For All Ambassador myself, I look at the collection process as our first obstacle to overcome. Ambassadors from Perrydale, Willamina, Dayton, Sheridan, Amity, Dallas, and Central, write letters, make phone calls, and travel on personalized presentation visits to all of our produce partners.
Central High Food For All Ambassador Tatum Hutcheson shared the importance of going on annual partner visits and why she enjoys them.
“On partner visits, we inform, communicate with, and most importantly thank, individuals and organizations who donate food commodities, and other resources to us,” Hutcheson said. “We like to keep a personal connection with them. The best thing about these trips is that our partners seem genuinely happy that we’re visiting. Many of them talk about their businesses and even show us around.”
The next step, and arguably the most fun, is packing.
At Perrydale, where our total student population barely surpasses 300, we have everyone from kindergarten through the senior class come into our shop to help pack. At other schools, whose high school students alone number more than 1,000, the packing will be done primarily by Ag classes and FFA members.
We package around 40 pounds of food for each family. Each package typically contains potatoes, mixed vegetables, onions, apples, carrots, cabbage, sweet potatoes, pears, oranges, and celery.
“It’s a great opportunity for high school students to mentor younger students, teaching them about agricultural commodities,” said Christina Griffin, agriculture teacher at Perrydale High School.
“Between tying bags, palletizing, filling delivery orders, and packing, there’s always a job for everyone,”explained Hutchinson.
The third and final step, distribution, operates both during and after the packing process. Students at the middle and high school levels will have the chance to go on delivery trips to any of Food For All’s many partners throughout the Willamette Valley.
A few of our distribution partners include the Knights of Columbus, Elks and Eagles clubs, the American Legion Auxiliary, Salvation Army, Sunshine Pantry, Dallas Christmas Cheer, Henderson House, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Food For All will give food to any family or organization that requests it.
As the end of operations in 2021 nears, it’s looking like the program has collected and packaged close to 200 tons of fresh fruits and vegetables to distribute to nearly 10,000 food-insecure families in Oregon by the end of the year.
To celebrate Food For All’s 25th anniversary, we’re making big plans for the future and looking to significantly expand the program within the next couple of years. A big part of this year’s success was being able to rely on the increased help of so many of our partner schools, and as always we are beyond grateful for every hand that has helped along the way.
Rachel Propes, a Perrydale Food For All ambassador, summarized Food For All very well saying: “It really is an amazing project. We take extensive amounts of underutilized produce, combine that with a united network of student leaders, and come out feeding thousands of families across Oregon.”
