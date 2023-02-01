Itemizer-Observer
Rick Kaine is hosting the grandest of gala events Feb. 11, featuring some of the world’s most renowned socialites at the grand opening of his latest investment, The Queen of Hearts Casino and Resort.
Kaine and some of his luminaries took time out of their busy schedules to promote the event.
“I’m hoping for a successful night,” Kaine said. “Investors are looking for a return on their investment. The evening promises a collection of society’s finest royalty, captains of industry and even the finest security on the continent.”
“Wherever you find fine women and fine jewels you’ll find Bobby Peel,” said Bobby Peel, a former MI6 operative now providing security on the night for Kaine.
One of the invitees bedecked with the most jewels is Queen Ingrid of Wrongdovia, recently installed upon her country’s throne after the untimely death of her 105-year-old father.
“I’m more used to riding horses. I’m still a little rough, but I’m going to finishing school, and by all means, I’m not finished yet,” her highness said.
Rounding out the dignitaries are whiskey magnates Baron Fin McDux and Baroness Flora McDux. Where they go, the rich and famous follow.
“We’ve had Marilyn Monroe and Brigitte Bardot, Elizabeth Taylor aboard my yacht,” said the dapper Baron McDux. “And that’s how we show those people around town.”
Not only will they be the crème de la crème of the invited guests for the grand soiree, Kaine is opening his casino doors to a limited number of guests willing to pay their way in.
“The common folk will be admitted and allowed to mingle amidst the esteemed guests,” Kaine said. “It’s always good to let them in and see how the other half lives. And they have money, too. Their money is just as good as everyone else’s.”
But something is amiss. A good time by all is not all that is foreseen of the evening at the Dallas Event Center, filling in for the fine setting of Monaco.
Expect murder.
The evening is actually the return of Dallas Downtown Association annual Murder Mystery, the first public performance for the troupe of amateur actors since the pandemic cancelled their 2020 show.
So, what inspired event organizer Eddie Nelson to organize an event other than a wine walk six years ago?
“Boredom?” joked Dave Masciorini, finally breaking character of detective Peel.
“I’ve been with DDA long time,” said Nelson, who’s not one of the actors involved in the interactive play. “We’ve been trying to create a tourism attraction to Dallas for a long time. Well, there’s no other town or city around that does a murder mystery.”
Nelson recalled being out of state to a murder mystery and decided to bring it back to Dallas.
“Ours is a little different. Theirs has the murder already done. We actually have the murder during the event,” she said.
So, she took pen to paper and wrote the scenarios that would break out amidst the paying customers with enough clues and motives interspersed to leave everyone guessing the classic canard, “Who done it?”
This year’s event, “A Night to Remember at The Queen of Hearts Casino and Resort” features a cast of about 18 actors. The usually outdoor event moves indoors to the confines of the historic Dallas Event Center, a perfect setting to stand to offer actual casino games and dinner.
“The cast is awesome. I write the murder mysteries, Richard (Nosiglia) helped write this one. But I create just the character. But the actors bring them to life. Or in the case of Dave, he takes the character in a completely different direction than what’s on the written page.”
“A complete 180,” Masciorini added, almost back in character.
Nosiglia said this type of performance is 90 percent improv.
“We develop our characters, and we interact with our characters and develop relationships,” Nosiglia said.
He added the evening is very interactive.
“Boy, when you get out on the floor, it’s an entirely different thing. You have people coming up to you, sometimes grilling you, asking questions, sometimes taking a dislike to you. I had a woman grab me by the arm and read me the riot act. Then she leaned in and whispered, ‘I know we’re in character. Don’t worry about it,’” Nosiglia said, adding that’s a good thing.
“We want them guessing. And you can’t do that by just watching. They have to elicit clues from us,” he said.
Nelson explained sometime during the performance, there will be a murder. The body will be taken away, then characters do their alibies. Next, participants submit who they think did it. Then the characters do their grand reveal of who they think did it. Until the final character admits to the whole caper.
Carol Chaney, who portrays Queen Ingrid, said residents are ready for the return of the murder mystery.
“People are ready because COVID shut down everything and people are just dying to do something fun,” Chaney deadpanned.
Lynette Henshaw, who plays one half of the McDuxes with her husband Gene, said word is spreading, creating a buzz of excitement.
“Ten women from the Dallas Retirement Village are coming as a group. They just thought it was wonderful. ‘Oh, something new in Dallas, that’s great,’” Henshaw said.
The murder mystery show is from 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 11. Tickets, which include dinner, a beverage, casino chips for real games of blackjack, poker and roulette, prizes and a no host bar, are $30 and available at Citizens Bank, located at 583 Jefferson St., in Dallas, or online at https://bit.ly/3Di7Oqw.
For more information, contact Nelson at eddiemn12@rocketmail.com. Local businesses have been donating prizes and sponsoring various elements of the night.
