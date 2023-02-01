Muder mystery

The cast of the “A Night to Remember” gather in character at The Queen of Hearts Casino and Resort (Dallas Event Center) to promote the return of the annual murder mystery. Characters are (from left) Carol Chaney as Queen Ingrid of Wrongdovia, Lynette and Gene Henshaw as Baroness Flora McDux and Baron Fin McDux, Richard Nosiglia as casino owner Rick Kaine and Dave Masciorini as Sir Bobby Peel.

 Photo by David Hayes

Itemizer-Observer

Rick Kaine is hosting the grandest of gala events Feb. 11, featuring some of the world’s most renowned socialites at the grand opening of his latest investment, The Queen of Hearts Casino and Resort.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.