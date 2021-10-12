Itemizer-Observer report

MONMOUTH — Regional members to the Monmouth Bi-Mart will not experience a disruption in prescription services as the member-owned store transitions its pharmacy operations to Walgreens.

According to a press release, Bi-Mart and Walgreens recently entered into a definitive agreement, in which Walgreens is acquiring Bi-Mart’s pharmacy business. This includes pharmacy patient prescription files and related pharmacy inventory of 56 Bi-Mart pharmacies located across Oregon, Idaho and Washington, including the store in Monmouth. Bi-Mart’s retail stores will remain open to serve its members across the Pacific Northwest.

Prescription files from most Bi-Mart pharmacies will transfer to nearby Walgreens pharmacy locations. However, in 10 areas where Walgreens does not have nearby stores, Walgreens will operate pharmacies within existing Bi-Mart locations under the Walgreens brand, primarily located in rural areas in Oregon. This includes Monmouth. Previously, Bi-Mart closed pharmacies in the Portland metro area and in several other markets and transitioned prescription files to Walgreens.

A Monmouth pharmacy spokesperson said the transition will take place later this month with no disruption in service when Walgreens takes over. However, they are expecting a one-week closure likely at the beginning of 2022 to finalize file transfers.

“This decision, while difficult, is strategically important as we move to strengthen our solid financial position and expand our plans for future growth in the Northwest,” Rich Truett, president and CEO, Bi-Mart, said in a press release. “Bi-Mart’s core business is healthy and strong, however over the years factors such as increasing costs and ongoing reimbursement pressure has led in part to our decision. We look forward to partnering with Walgreens to transition our pharmacy staff and members as seamless as possible.”

“Walgreens is pleased to introduce more patients to our trusted pharmacy services, that we currently provide in over 9,000 locations in communities across the country including more than 70 across Oregon,” said Rob Ewing, regional vice president, Walgreens. “We look forward to welcoming Bi-Mart patients to Walgreens pharmacy services, as well as providing employment opportunities to Bi-Mart pharmacy associates in available positions throughout our stores where they can continue to meet the needs of their patients.”

Subject to customary closing conditions, the companies expect the prescription file transfers to begin in October and be complete by January 2022. Bi-Mart pharmacists and pharmacy staff will have an opportunity to apply for available positions at Walgreens.

Patients whose prescriptions are being transferred will be notified by mail, and both companies will work together to help ensure a smooth transition for pharmacy patients. Once patient prescriptions are transferred from Bi-Mart to Walgreens, patients will have access to Walgreens pharmacy services across a network of more than 9,000 pharmacies nationwide.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.