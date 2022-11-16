Itemizer-Observer
For Jamie Richardson, it’s amazing what a difference three blocks make.
Having started classes at its new location after Labor Day, the Dallas Community School officially celebrated the move Nov. 9 with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by a playground full of K-8 students.
As principal, Richardson ticked off the benefits of moving from the space at the corner of Main and Walnut with just 4,200 square feet to the new location at 689 Main St., boasting 11,000 square feet.
“Number one, our staff now have offices they didn’t have before. We had to meet all over the place, having to go to coffee shops because we didn’t have space for our staff to do their main work, which is to work with families for the most part,” Richardson said.
“Also, we didn’t have the right kind of spaces to meet in. We had one largish room to move in. Wanted space to have community events. We have our families in. Just this year open houses, game nights, maker days, didn’t have those opportunities to do those things,” he added.
In addition, the new building is able to accommodate more activities, going from four to seven total classrooms (eight if the grand “living room” is opened up for teaching).
With more space for the students also came more space for the staff. Richardson said Community School’s new building has actual administrative offices.
“We were in a little one-bedroom cottage next to our building. So, three of us were sharing a 100-square- foot building basically. This allowed us to create space for the administrative staff, a conference room, to meet with families and teachers.”
An added bonus to the new facility is a safe entry point. A vestibule was built into the main entrance where visitors must be buzzed in to continue into the main building.
But the centerpiece to Community School’s new location is the “living room.” Richardson said staff looked at all kinds of different models, choosing the best features they really liked to bring back to their school.
“It created a living area where kids can hang out, families can hang out. It’s fun to watch the kids. We just started a new high school. So, kids in here morning and afternoon, and eating lunches in here. It’s just a comfortable space for them to feel at home,” Richardson said.
The biggest problem, he said about the old building, was it just didn’t look like a center for learning.
“It was a cave. We did great things in there, but it just wasn’t built for kids or the vision the school has. This opens up a lot of possibilities,” he said.
Dallas Community School’s enrollment this fall was 240 K-8 students, up from 220 last year, and 27 high schoolers in ninth and tenth grade, up from just five previously.
“That was part of the plan as high school was brought on with a late start in January,” Richardson said. “It gave us time to work through things and promote it.”
As the school looks to include an 11th grade next year, the goal is to keep class sizes small.
“We want to keep a small environment, so kids get the support they need and don’t fall through the cracks. It gives us a chance to do something cool with the kids,” Richardson said.
As they continue to grow, then they’ll get to thinking about what’s next, realizing the current building, as nice as it is, eventually won’t hold their high school and k-8 programs.
But for now, Richardson said the staff, parents and students are extremely happy with where they are.
“I think the location is perfect. We want to be a community school. We want to be centralized. Have our kids at lunchtime go out and eat at local vendors. Be a part of it. Be seen as a part of it. The location gets us closer to downtown businesses. Gives us closer walking distance to library and courthouse, places we would normally go on field trips,” Richardson said.
He added even though the new building is only three blocks closer to downtown Dallas, it gives them a visibility they didn’t quite have before.
“People drive by the other school and wonder what it was. This looks like a school. It gives us a great visibility that wasn’t quite there yet. We’ve had so many compliments on the building. ‘Oh, I want to get in that building.’ People come to visit, leave really impressed. So, word is getting out that we’re an actual school,” Richardson added. “We want to be seen as a great asset in town. I think this building put us where we needed to be.”
