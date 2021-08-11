Itemizer-Observer report

SALEM — To prevent human-caused fire and reduce wildfire potential, the Bureau of Land Management, Marys Peak Field Office, has prohibited the following acts on the Northwest Oregon District, which includes all Bureau of Land Management Lands within the Gooseneck Extended Recreation Management Area, Mill Creek Ridge Area of Critical Environmental Concern, and the Mill Creek Special Recreation Management Area.

This prohibition was put into effect Aug. 9

Discharging a firearm, except when discharging a firearm while legally hunting

Camping, whether in a designated campsite or at a dispersed site.

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, including charcoal briquettes.

Smoking while traveling in timber, brush, or grass areas, except in vehicles on roads.

Operating any type of motorized vehicle except in on roadways clear of flammable vegetation. Parking of vehicles off roadways must be in an area barren of flammable material.

Operating any type of motorized vehicle on the Northwest Oregon District, BLM, without a shovel, water container or fire extinguisher, or ax.

Operating a chainsaw.

Welding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame.

Pursuant to Title 43CFR 9212.3 (a), the following persons are exempt from this order:

Exempt from the prohibitions are persons with a permit specifically authorizing the otherwise prohibited act and any federal, state, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or fire fighting force while in the performance of an official duty.