Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — Several Monmouth residents spoke during the citizen comments portion of the Aug. 18 Monmouth City Council meeting about their experiences with racism.

Pastor Frank Morris, of New Life Ministries, recounted an incident he said happened 26 years ago. He’s lived in Oregon for 27 years, he said.

He said he worked at a Circle K store and group of four guys came in at 2 a.m.

“One of the Monmouth police officers happened to see me looking out the window — deer in the headlights,” Morris said. “Totally terrified. I was in trouble. The guys were coming with beer and everything else and there were two things that I could do. One of them was call the police, which I had learned never to do. As a Black man, if you’re in trouble, don’t call because they’re going to come get you. So I didn’t call but I saw the police car outside so I did the big eyes and everything else. The other thing was get ready to fight.”

Morris said he was used to fighting, but before he could get to the other side of the counter, three police cars showed up “and the cops came out and they wrestled the guys to the ground everybody was arrested.”

“That is the first and only time in my life that I have used the police,” Morris said. “I am still afraid of the police. My mom is still afraid of my behavior with the police.”

Morris said the phrase he keeps putting out is “’to honor and protect,’ and we as a community need to be a part of it.”

Morris said a couple of weeks ago, he was outside doing yardwork when a big red pick up with a confederate flag drove by.

“I made sure to stand real quiet by the tree, waiting for nothing to happen,” he said. “That’s not normal. And I still live in that situation. It’s not something that the city council can necessarily do anything about, but you need to know that it’s still out there. It’s still a problem.”

He’s worried there will be a confrontation when two different political or social sides meet.

“I’m one of the people who have shown up every day since June 1 for the Black Lives Matter protest on 99W and Main Street,” said Carol McKiel. “A representative from Truth and Freedom (United) made comments at the last council meeting that our group is against the police. Let me state unequivocally, that we are not anti-police. Rather, we are trying to help the police improve their relationship and build trust with the people of color and indigenous and Black people in Monmouth.”

Every day since June 1, people — sometimes fewer than 10 — stand at the corners of that intersection and hold signs in support of Black Lives Matter and against racial injustice and police brutality.

“Our group is trying to help people understand the different lived experience of brown skinned people in our community, so we show up every day with signs that we hope get people to think,” McKiel said. “We also set up a Facebook page, ‘Monmouth for Justice,’ and filled it with links to articles and videos to help people understand the starkly different experience that people of color and indigenous and Black people live every day.”

McKiel and others also have read at council meetings stories from people in Monmouth “who do not feel safe because of the color of their skin.”

McKiel said their group does not want to defund or disband the local police.

“If anything, I believe that the Monmouth Police Department is ahead of the country in this area,” she said. “They have already reallocated resources in their budget, and hired mental health officials who accompany officers. I commend the forward thinking of the police in this area. We would like to see more transparency with the police department. When white people are stopped by police, we’re nervous and worried about how much the ticket will cost us. We don’t feel scared for our safety. But when people of color and indigenous and Black people are stopped by the police, they worry that they will be physically hurt, humiliated, or end up in jail. The national data supports their fear.”

McKiel said she encourages anyone who would like to have a conversation or learn more, to attend a protest or reach out through their Facebook page.

Rebecca Salinas-Oliveros also is part of the Black Lives Matter movement in Monmouth.

“When you think about Black Lives Matter for Monmouth, associate that with Monmouth for Justice,” Salinas-Oliveros said. “We are also parents, grandparents, teachers, migrant workers, farmers, veterans, youth and college students, small business owners, grocery store workers, and overall good American citizens who want positive change for our Black, indigenous, people of color, and all members of our community. We are not vigilantes, looters, criminals or trying to take away anyone’s freedoms. Monmouth has unique needs and our requests are appropriate for our community.”

Their group, she said, is about equality and making life better for everyone.

“The Black Lives Matter movement is not about hurting anyone,” Salinas-Oliveros said. “In fact, that is what we are trying to prevent. It saddens me to hear misinformation that we don’t care about our police. Our family, immediate and extended, includes police officers and law enforcement professionals. We have built relationships with many police families here in town. My in-laws are even God parents to the children of a local police officer.”

She said their family also includes active and veteran members of the military.

“After the listening session held on July 8 in Independence, I personally invited the Chief(s) of Police in Monmouth and Independence to come and stand with Black Lives Matter supporters,” she said. “To come and have conversations, ask questions and observe why our group is protesting. The response back was a very nice reminder that our police departments are listening, attending events, and acknowledging us as they drive by our protest. Our group has met with the police departments and is having meaningful conversations that we hope continue.”

She said that the local BLM movement was in alignment with Monmouth’s resolution to be an “inclusive city.”

“It is time to put this resolution into action by adopting the requests presented on July 7 by Black Lives Matter supporters,” she said.

Berta Aronson is a 71-year-old retired psychiatric social worker.

“I didn’t know I was white until well into my 30s, and I was informed of this by a facilitator of a cross-cultural workshop I attended as part of my job working in correctional treatment programs,” Aronson said. “My world view was profoundly shaken.”

Aronson is Jewish and grew up in a Jewish community in the Boston area, she said.

“I grew up hearing stories of family and friends we lost in the Holocaust, and I’ve dealt with anti-Semitism,” she said.

Still, she didn’t feel like a minority until she moved to Salem, in 1976, and there was only one Synagogue. She also was “astonished” at how few people of color there were.

What she learned in her 30s was that she “had no idea how people of color saw me, or that being white gave me some unearned privileges.”

“Many uncomfortable but profound conversations later, at the very least, I know that I don’t get followed around stores, I’ve never had a gun drawn on me by police at a traffic stop, nor has anyone interfered with my right to vote,” Aronson said. “No one has ever yelled a cuss word at me just for being white — though I have been called worse for being Jewish and for being a woman.”

She’s been yelled at and sworn at for participating in Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

“Once I got over being scared, it’s just made me sad,” she said. “I have a BLM sign in my yard. Other neighbors have ‘We Trust Our Police.’ I’m sad that some people think those things are opposed, and I just don’t, because I believe that most us are people of good will who want the same things. Without talking to each other, as humans, especially if we’re afraid, we tend to run on assumptions, to assign meanings and motives without having all the information.”

She said she was concerned after the last council meeting.

“Really, I’m just here to say that coming to understand each other may be uncomfortable at times, but it’s not that hard or that frightening,” Aronson said. “Discovering that you have bias and prejudice like just about every other human on the planet doesn’t mean that you’re a bad person or have to drown in guilt. It just means there’s work to do. Without everyone’s voice at the table, without listening to understand each other, we’re just shouting slogans and that doesn’t fix anything.”