Itemizer-Observer
INDEPENDENCE — While the recent protests around the globe were sparked by police brutality, speakers at a vigil held in Independence Saturday night shared their local experiences with racism.
Ashley Motley, of Independence, is pursing her master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling while working for Central School District.
She shared some her family’s history in relation to historical events in the United States, starting with her father’s parents who were born just 20 years after slavery was abolished.
Motley shared the timeline because many people tend to think these events are further back in history, she said.
“I have family members who are still alive who can speak to these historical events,” she said.
Motley said she has lived in or around the Monmouth-Independence community her whole life, with the exception of a brief time in Texas.
“I’m more than used to being the only Black person in a space,” she said. “My parents did the best job they could to represent me in our home – from Black baby dolls and Barbies to Black Santa decorations.”
As a child she still experienced people not letting her play with their kids, or shouting “Go back to Africa.”
She was addressed as “Black Ashley, or worse, n— Ashley,” she said.
“Those are examples that many people are appalled by,” Motley said.
She’s also dealt with comments people make about her hair and requests to touch it.
“I’ve been taught I am rude if I decline to let someone feel my hair,” Motley said. “Yet, this is an invasion of my personal space. Yet, I feel guilty asking people to respect my space.”
She said most of her education that involved Black people when she was a child, was through the media and left her thinking she was “not Black enough.”
“How I was treated by authority figures showed me otherwise,” she said.
Motley said as a person of color living in Oregon in 2020, there are spaces she does not feel safe. There are times when she notices she is being watched more closely if she’s alone, rather than with her family and her children.
“I worry that my child is going to throw a fit in public and somebody is going to look at us and assume that she’s not mine and decide to intervene,” Motley said. “What is worse is that I feel safer in public spaces and driving when my teenager is with me.”
Her teenager has blond hair, blue eyes and is white.
She said in most places she has worked, white people are in leadership positions and people of color are in support positions.
Motley said she enjoys her role in the district, and wants “staff to feel safe and confident in sharing their experiences.”
She said leadership is well-meaning about certain trainings, but often those leading are white people speaking on behalf of people of color.
“Black women, men, girls and boys will continue to experience systemic racism and injustice and inequities unless we all commit to continue to support the Black Lives Matter Movement,” she said.
Devan Zinzer, of Dallas, spoke about what it was like being one of 15 Black students in the Dallas School District, and later teaching there.
“I’ve worked in their school system and I’ve worked in Corvallis’ school system ,” Zinzer said. “We don’t have any representation (in Dallas) and I harp on education a lot because my experience there was so negative, from middle school on, getting the noose symbol all the time, people calling me the n-word.”
While he experienced racism in the Dallas School District as a student and as a worker, the Corvallis district has been different. There is an equity team.
“It brings all of these beautiful people together to see how we can include all of these different races within the school and make the kids feel more comfortable,” Zinzer said. “From purposefully putting these different cultures in our teachings every single day … and having Q & A with the kids about their own culture.”
Zinzer said it is difficult to talk to people in Dallas regarding race-related issues. He said they believe the BLM movement is violent.
“But what is this really about though?” Zinzer asked. “Equality, unity and accountability. That’s about as simple as possible. That’s all we’re asking. Having to explain that day to day to people who just refuse ti be open-minded about the issue, for us, it’s exhausting.”
He weighed in on the Dallas High School dragon mascot being challenged because of its perceived or real ties to the area’s history with the Ku Klux Klan. The district is still researching if there is a connection.
“The people who are in denial, and so prideful of dragon pride, don’t understand that their dragon pride doesn’t represent my experience, a few of my other friends’ experience,” Zinzer said. “Make a ruckus about this. Have them make the change.”
He said that one change can cascade into other changes.
Veronica Lepe-Gonzalez is a 2013 Central High School graduate and an educator in Corvallis.
Her family moved to Independence the summer before she started second grade, she said.
“My experience growing up in this small community has been good,” Lepe-Gonzalez said. “I had some amazing teachers. I felt safe most of the time and I had people around me that made me feel that I was a part of the community.”
Still, she experienced racism and microaggressions in the schools and “just being a Latina in this community.”
Lepe-Gonzalez recalled an incident from her senior year of high school.
When she expressed interest in applying to Oregon State University, a teacher encouraged to apply to Chemeketa Community College instead, she said.
“‘That way, when you decide college isn’t for you, you won’t be in debt. I’ve noticed that people like you don’t finish college,’” Lepe-Gonzalez said. “Now, this teacher might have thought that they were helping me, but they only emphasized what I once believed about myself: that I wasn’t good enough for college; I wasn’t smart enough and that it just wasn’t for me.”
The crowd applauded when Lepe-Gonzalez said last year she earned her master’s degree in adapted physical education from OSU.
She said when college got hard and she felt like giving up, the words of her teacher fueled her.
“I don’t want our Black and non-Black students of color to go through our education system thinking that they aren’t intelligent or have someone else determine their future for them,” Lepe-Gonzalez said. “Our Black and non-Black students of color need representation in our schools. We need to dismantle the white curriculum that is taught in our schools, we need teachers of color, we need administrators of color.”
She also acknowledged the anti-Blackness that exists in the Hispanic/Latinx community and said she was committed to educating herself, her family and her community to end that racism.
Toni Humphrey organized the Community Vigil in support of Black Lives Matter with a coalition of other local people, through the Not Another Awareness Campaign Facebook group she started.
In his opening comments, Independence Mayor John McArdle said in the coming weeks there “will be a serious of Monmouth-Independence community round tables, with the emphasis on getting input, listening to stories and exploring ways to improve relationships amongst our residents.”
The round tables will be hosted by Western Oregon University, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.