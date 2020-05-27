Itemizer-Observer
POLK COUNTY — Neither of the two candidates for the Polk County Board of Commissioners position No. 1 seat who are headed to a runoff in the fall were surprised by the outcome.
Incumbent commissioner Lyle Mordhorst and challenger Danny Jaffer will undergo round two in the November general election.
They both said they were expecting that outcome because with three candidates in the race, West Salem resident Terrence Taylor took third in the voting, it would be difficult for one candidate to get more than 50 percent of the vote. That is the threshold for a candidate to win during a primary. If no candidates achieve that, the top two go a runoff in the general election.
“It’s kind of the way I figured it would go,” Mordhorst said. “November will be interesting.”
In final unofficial results, Mordhorst held a slight lead on Jaffer, 8,951 (40.85 percent) to 8,750 (39.93 percent). Taylor had 4,152 or 18.95 percent of the vote. Mordhorst was appointed to the BOC in late 2018 to finish former commissioner Jennifer Wheeler’s term.
The primary was the third time Jaffer has run for a seat on the commission, and he seems to like close races. His challenge to Craig Pope in 2014 was decided by 11 votes with Pope the victor. Before that, Jaffer ran against Pope in 2010 when the office was still a partisan position.
“The third time is a charm,” Jaffer said laughing. “I was pleasantly surprised at the results. Hat’s off to Terry Taylor, he did pretty well. He didn’t have the name recognition that Lyle and I had.”
Mordhorst hopes that by the fall, the pair will be able to conduct a more traditional campaign, that include in-person debates with audiences.
“We got to move on to November, and I’m feeling pretty good about it,” he said.
For Jaffer, his favorite part of the campaign is canvassing neighbors and knocking on doors. He said people ask more honest questions when a candidate is standing on their doorstep.
“We are marching on to November,” Jaffer said, adding that the commissioners’ seat — and all elected positions — “should be merited, not inherited.”
BOC No. 1 results
Terry Taylor — 4,152 (18.95 percent)
Lyle Mordhorst — 8.951 (40.85 percent)
Danny Jaffer — 8,750 (39.93 percent)
