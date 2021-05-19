Itemizer-Observer report
DALLAS — Four finalists were named Tuesday to replace retiring Polk County Commissioner Mike Ainsworth.
The Polk County Administration received 10 applicants for the chance to finish Ainsworth’s term, which expires in at the end of 2022.
The commissioners selected four for finalists.
They are, in alphabetical order, Fall City Mayor Jeremy Gordon, Independence City Councilor Marilyn Morton, Dallas School District teacher Tim Ray and local resident Joe Rivera.
The commissioners will interview the candidates at 10 a.m. June 2 at the new Emergency Operations Center, located at 820 SW Ash St.
Interviews are open to the public, but numbers may be restricted due to COVID-19 guidelines.
Polk County Administrator Greg Hansen said a decision is likely to be announced at the June 9 commissioner’s meeting.
Ainsworth will be retiring effective July 31.
