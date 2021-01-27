Itemizer-Observer Report

SALEM -- The body of Kristopher Allen Rice, 28, of Salem, was found in the Willamette River on Saturday near Wallace Marine Park, according to Salem police.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. the Salem Police and fire departments received a call of a body found in the water near the west bank of Wallace Marine Park.

A passerby noticed the body, a Salem police news release said. When officers arrived, they located the body entangled in brush and partially submerged. The area had recently been covered by high water.

The Polk County Medical-Legal Death Examiner responded to the scene. Based on the initial investigation no foul play appears to be involved and the cause of death is presumed to be water related, police said.