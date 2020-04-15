Itemizer-Observer
POLK COUNTY — Things look a little different these days in how families are taken care of at Bollman Funeral Home in Dallas.
“The coronavirus has definitely changed how we do things, and how we care for friends and family that have lost a loved one,” said Michael Bollman, third-generation owner of Bollman’s and Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. “With the social distancing, this is probably one of the most difficult times I have probably experienced in my profession.”
Personal protective equipment and maintaining a distance of at least six feet apart is now the norm at the family-owned funeral home, whereas before, hugs and handshakes were the common greeting.
“When we lose somebody, lose a loved one, family member or friend, my life experience has been, that’s when everyone comes together, whether it’s a small family or large family, we come together, and I’ve always been one that shows my love and care and concern through hugs and handshakes,” Bollman said. “And to not be able to do that right now, it’s just so unusual, and not who I am.”
Regular in-person meetings have been reduced to phone calls and emails, and while small graveside services are still allowed, it is limited to 10 people. Family members are allowed to come in and say goodbye to their loved ones, but that number is limited too.
Through this unprecedented time, Bollman wants to make one thing clear.
“We are trying to find a balance and honor families’ wishes. There’s definitely some limitations right now, but we’re working hard at trying to accommodate families,” he said. “Having to limit how many folks can come to the funeral home to make arrangements, keeping our distance from one another, wearing masks and gloves at different times — it’s been an adjustment, and I think we, as our whole family and coworkers, we’re doing our very best to continue to honor those who have passed away during this time.”
Holding small graveside services have helped families to proceed as normally as possible, Bollman said, “but knowing they still want to have a large gathering when we’re allowed to do that — hopefully in the near future. I know families are anxious for when that day comes so they can receive the care and love from our community here.”
With the social distancing protocols in place, Bollman believes it makes the grieving process all that more difficult.
“I believe it’s harder, and it’s harder because where families would normally come together, suddenly that just can’t happen,” he said. “Folks aren’t able to come together as a family unit. That makes it difficult and hard on others.”
He’s encouraging people to be kind to one another during this time.
“I encourage folks to keep close — stay in touch with family, stay in touch with friends through social media,” Bollman said, “but also knowing that right now it’s going to be very challenging, and to just take it a step at a time, because things, in some situations, have changed each day.”
There have been times, since COVID-19 reached the US, when family members haven’t been able to travel to Dallas to make arrangements or say goodbye to their loved ones.
“We’ve had to get creative and involve as many folks as possible, through folks writing notes or letters to their loved one, grandma, grandpa or even email. You know, remembrances, and that’s something our family’s done for a long time … trying to involve folks who can’t be here physically but want to contribute, so that has been helpful.”
Bollman said the funeral home makes sure someone is always present when a loved one is buried or cremated, whether it’s a family member or a funeral home employee.
He said some services in the near future will be live-streamed.
“That will allow folks within Oregon and out of state to be a part, and participate and honor their family and friends, so that’s encouraging, just so we can still keep everybody together even though it’s at a distance, we’re still connected via technology.”
Staying connected is the most important thing right now, Bollman said.
“We’re going to get through this together,” he said, “but right now there are changes, and in the end, that kindness is just so important to show one another.”
