DALLAS — For nine years, this week had been the opening of the season for Polk County Bounty Market. With the city of Dallas taking over events — including the market — that will change.

The market, which was held weekly on Thursdays from May through September, will be moved to Tuesday on the Square, a city-hosted event happening once a month. Market days will run 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month starting in June on the Polk County Courthouse lawn.

Sheila Pierce, the events coordinator for the city of Dallas, said the scaled-down schedule is due to fewer vendors, and it being the first year for her serving as market manager.

“I know that is a big change,” Pierce said.

Pierce also is the community sports coordinator for Dallas, and took on the added duties of organizing the Bounty Market and five Dallas festivals after the board of long-time event host Dallas Area Visitors Center declined to coordinate them after 2018, following contention surrounding the use of transient lodging taxes.

The city added Bounty Market; the July Fourth celebration, Red, White, and Boom; Smoke of the Dragon BBQ ’n Brew contest; Krazy Days (formerly Summerfest); and Miracle and Main Street (formerly Winterfest) to Peirce’s duties.

Pierce said those events required renaming and rebranding, so she didn’t think she could manage a weekly market on top of that.

“With me being by myself, in my first year, doing the events, I just couldn’t see doing a full Bounty Market and spreading myself so thin with not a lot of interest,” Pierce said. “I think it’s important and I wanted to keep it, so I put them the on the same day as Tuesday on the Square, so I can be at both places.”

She said if vendors want to do more in her second season, she is willing to do that. For this year, she wants people to see the market at its new time and location.

“I made it a little bit longer, so we could catch people getting off work,” Pierce said. “I also wanted to do it with Tuesday on the Square, because I’m already bringing people down there. I’m hoping the vendors will make a little bit more money.”

Dallas Downtown Association is assisting Pierce with the market in hopes of helping it grow.

With about six weeks before the first market, Pierce has seven vendors on board.

“I’m hoping that once it gets down there and people start talking about it, maybe we will get a little more,” she said.

Polk County Bounty

When: June 11, July 9, Aug. 13, Sept. 10.

Where: Polk County Courthouse lawn.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information or to apply to be a vendor: Sheila Pierce at 503-831-3562.