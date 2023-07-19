Conflicting views between Independence and Dalke Construction over a recent vote by the planning commission on payment for a proposed traffic signal at 7th and Monmouth streets is threatening completion of the city’s largest subdivision, Brandy Meadows, according to the developer.
If the city’s planning department continues to hold the development firm responsible for all upfront costs to install the light at this intersection – with an eventual reimbursement for all but the 6% that the planning commission decided Dalke should pay – as many as 140 unbuilt homes could be affected.
“It just doesn’t make sense,” said Zach Pelz, a land-use planner with the firm AKS Engineering and Forestry, who’s part of the project and serves as one of its representatives.
The intersection improvement would likely require the acquisition of adjacent land, from neighboring properties, he pointed out. Installing the improvement could also mean that the developers end up paying more than their proportionate share of 6% – reimbursement is likely to be carried out with SDC credits.
“And the option for doing that largely depends on the city council voting to make the intersection improvement a designated part of the capital improvement plan,” Pelz explained.
As it stands now, the intersection isn’t on that plan, he added.
SDCs are system development charges collected from builders as one-time fees to cover a portion of infrastructure costs, ranging from the city sewer system to park facilities. Apparently, Phase 5 and Phase 6 of the Brandy Meadows are set to proceed “but this jeopardizes Phases 6a, 7, 8 and 9,” Pelz explained, which is planned to include 140 homes on 60 lots, with many proposed to be multifamily units.
Concern about this issue – including the time it would take to get reimbursement – seems to have caused a stalemate. In response to inquiries about the matter, Emmanuel Goicochea, communications coordinator for the city, explained that when a developer constructs offsite improvements as a condition of the development, the city will reimburse the developer for the city’s portion, first by issuing SDC credits.
“If any outstanding balance is owed, and after all system development charge credits have been issued, direct reimbursements are issued,” he said.
When asked when that would occur, “that timeline is wholly dependent upon the developer,” Goicochea said.
“If the developer submits their cost paperwork for review and approval promptly, then the city can issue credits once the costs are approved,” he said.
The conflict, which is now the subject of an appeal scheduled for a public hearing by the city council on Aug. 1, arose after two public-meeting sessions in which representatives of the development firm argued against the city holding the company responsible for the bulk of building costs incurred from the new intersection.
Eventually, the city demand was reduced by nearly half. And, in an unusual move, the Independence Planning Commission voted 4-2 to reject the results of a second traffic study by the city that would have placed 38.4% of the cost for the intersection on the developers – and the commissioners voted instead to accept the findings of Dalke Construction’s traffic consultant, changing the responsibility to only 6% of the cost of a traffic signal planned for Monmouth and 7th streets.
The decision, which appeared to have been carefully considered before being voted on by the planning commissioners, drew sharp criticism from others who defended the city. In one meeting of the Historic Preservation Commission, the commission chair, Curtis Tidmore, had to remind a commissioner to stop commenting on the matter, which was out of her purview. In that meeting, she called the situation one in which “Fred got thrown under a bus,” an apparent reference to city planner Fred Evander.
Another complication: The actual price of the traffic signal remains unknown. Estimates vary, putting it in a range that could cost millions.
In the appeal, the Dalke development group contends that the city is now engaged in a re-interpretation of events. In a letter to the planning commission recently from Pelz, the commission was advised by the developers that their “extensive deliberations” don’t reflect the intentions of the resolution that was adopted by them.
“The Planning Commission did not intend for applicant to be responsible for designing, installing, and fully funding this improvement before final plat approval,” according to the letter. “Instead, the Planning Commission clearly endorsed applicant’s alternative condition, which would require applicant to pay the city an upfront fee in lieu of designing and installing the improvement.“
Prior to the last planning commission meeting, Evander was informed that Trammart News had earlier reported on the action, which seemed to match the firm’s version. In a brief interaction, Evander maintained that the city was correct. However, he failed to make a full comment on it. Goicochea has indicated the city will not address the issue of costs while the matter is under appeal.
Homes aren’t the only property that may change if the appeal by Dalke Construction is denied. A part of the land that has been dedicated as open space – temporarily named the Ash Creek Linear Park – could be impacted, as well, Pelz said.
“A significant piece of this future park is tied in with the later phases of development,” Pelz confirmed.
(Trammart News is solely responsible for the content it provides.)
