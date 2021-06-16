Itemizer-Observer report

INDEPENDENCE/MONMOUTH — Central School District 13J announced Brian Flannery has accepted the position of Director of Student Growth and Achievement.

Flannery will work out of the District Office under the direction of Executive Director of Student Services Julie Heilman, beginning July 1.

“We are excited to welcome Brian to the Central School District community,” Heilman said. “He brings expertise in student and family engagement, expanded and online learning, federal programs, chronic absenteeism, and elementary to post-high systems development. Brian’s experience and passion for providing high-quality programs align with and enhance CSD’s continuous improvement efforts to ensure equitable educational programs for all of our students.”

Flannery has worked in education since 1999. He comes to the district from Riverdale School District, where he has served as District Director of Multi-Tiered Systems of Support and the high school principal. He is working toward a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from University of Oregon. His Master of Education is from Oregon State University. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Ohio University.

“I feel incredibly honored to have the opportunity to serve the students, staff and families of Central School District,” Flannery said. “During the interview process, it was clear that, as a community, you have more than a vision, it is a strong commitment to success for all students, staff and families. A commitment to supporting each other. I hope this year has brought you closer together as a community. Collaboration and trust will be so important in reaching the goals you have set. I want to earn your trust this year through listening, learning and supporting.

“I can’t wait for July 1. I am very excited to begin working with you, collaborating with you, and supporting the success of every Central School District student,” Flannery said.

The Director of Student Growth and Achievement will manage multiple programs, curriculum, professional development, assessment and dual language. Flannery’s background in leadership, leadership coaching, and developing, designing, implementing and assessing educational programs will continue to support one of CSD’s objectives of aligning K-12 standards, assessments, programming, curriculum and instruction framework for a rigorous learning environment for all students.

Flannery’s experience in expanded and online learning will allow the district to continue to build robust programs to support the whole child, with the skills and character to achieve and be successful in school, career, college and community.

“Brian’s background in educational research and professional learning focused on continuous improvement will also support our buildings and teams as we continue our focus on staff leadership, learning and growing,” said Superintendent Jennifer Kubista. “As I spoke to his current superintendent, she shared that Brian is a gem in the educational field. We are excited to add this ‘gem’ to our gem of a School District, Central School District 13J.”