Polk County Public Works crews will be reconstructing the backage wall of the Gardner Road bridge. The road will be completely closed at milepost .43, between the Bridgeport Road and Frost Road intersections for the duration of the project. Please detour using Bridgeport Road.
More information about this project can be found by calling Polk County Public Works at (503) 623-9287.
