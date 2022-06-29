Camp facility, located in Falls City, received a $400,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust to construct a new dining room facility to enhance service to campers and rental groups.
The grant Camp Tapawingo received was one of 76 awarded at the trust’s Spring 2022 Grants Meeting. The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust guides nonprofit organizations through every level of their development through grants and other resources.
To learn more about the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, go to https://bit.ly/3y0SDOH.
