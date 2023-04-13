Cemetery District hosts monthly meeting April 14
The Dallas Cemetery District is having the monthly meeting on Friday, April 14 at 9:30 a.m. at the cemetery office, 2065 SW Fairview Ave. The meeting will also include Executive session per ORS 192.660 (i) to Evaluate the Employment - Related Performance of District Personnel.
Friends of Dallas Public Library host book sale
The Friends of the Dallas Public Library are hosting a book sale April 20-22 at the Dallas Civic Center, located at 945 SE Jefferson St. Hardcovers are $2 and softcovers are $1. The members presale is April 20 from 5-7 p.m., Become a member of the Friends of the Library at the book sale and receive two free books. The regular sale is 3-7 p.m. April 21 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22. All-you-can-fill bag sale the final day is from 2-3 p.m.
Fam Jam returns April 29
Polk County’s Fam Jam, featuring family fun and kindergarten registration, returns from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29 in the main building at the Polk County Fairgrounds. There will be fun games and activities, local businesses and service providers, important health screenings, and local school districts on site for kindergarten registration.
Monmouth Senior Center hosts National Scrabble Day event
Join the Monmouth Public Library for Scrabble fun on National Scrabble Day at the Monmouth Senior Community Center from 10 a.m. to noon. April 13. There will be refreshments and prizes for participating, including an official Scrabble dictionary for the highest score. Membership is not required to participate. Please bring your Scrabble game to share if you have one. The senior center is located at 180 S Warren St.
Mid Valley Quilt Guild hosts show April 21
The Mid Valley Quilt Guild presents “The Art of Quilting” quilt show April 21-22 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Polk County Fairgrounds in Rickreall. Admission is $8.
Interest sought in return of farmers market
Do you want to bring back bounty/farmers markets here in Dallas? The Downtown Dallas Association and Chamber of Commerce are exploring the idea of bringing the community event back, but they need community support. If you are interested in supporting the bounty market, attend the volunteer information meeting on at 5:30 p.m., April 13 at New Morning Bakery, located at 788 Main St.
Annual Spring Cleanup returns to downtown Dallas April 15
The Dallas Downtown Association hosts the annual Spring Cleanup at 9 a.m. April 15, The DDA will be focusing on fixing the downtown lights, cleaning up weeds and moss, picking up trash, cleaning storefronts and trimming bushes.
If you and your family are interested in volunteering to help with weed and moss patrol, storefront cleaning, downtown lights, and trash pickup. If you are interested please sign up at www.dallasdowntownassociation.org/volunteer.
Garden club hosts In the Garden Faire May 20
The Third annual In the Garden Faire, sponsored by the Dallas Garden Club, is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 20 at Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe St., in Dallas. For more information, email Ruth Corsi at brita53@yahoo.com.
Republicans meeting features school board candidates, safety levy presentation
The Polk County Republicans will meet April 13, 6:30 p.m., at Dallas High School in the library, located at 1250 SE Hollman Ave. Polk County Commissioner Lyle Mordhorst and Sheriff Mark Garton will be speaking on Measure No: 27-140 public safety levy reauthorization. Candidates running for school boards will be speaking. Oregon Legislative Information System training on legislative bills will be provided.
Thoughts and Gifts Project annual fundraiser returns April 15
The Thoughts and Gifts Project presents the fifth annual Very Mery UnBirthday Party at 6:30 p.m. April 15 at Eola Hills Wine Cellar, located at 501 Pacific Highway in Rickreall. All funds raised support our mission to celebrate birthdays for underserved youth, I/DD individuals and seniors in Polk County.
There will be tasting adventures with wine and paired bites, whimsical games and prizes, a silent auction and more. Tickets are $40 per person by advanced purchase only by April 5. Purchase tickets online at www.thoughtsandgifts.org.
Salem Philharmonia performs April 15-16
The Salem Philharmonia Orchestra, featuring musicians from Polk County, returns in concert April 15 and 16 with its performance East European Romanticism. Directed by guest conductor Dr. John Carter and featuring pianist Crystal Zimmerman, the concert includes Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 2, Dvorak’s Symphony No. 6 and Smetena’s Sarka.
Performances are at the East Salem Community Center, located at 1850 45th Ave., NE, at 7 p.m. April 15, with pre-concert talk at 6:15 p.m., and at 3 p.m. April 16, with pre-concert talk at 2:15 p.m.
Purchase tickets at the door or online at www.salemphil.org.
Women’s Club hosts tea party April 29
GFWC Polk County Service Club is holding their Tangled Tea Party April 29 from 1-3 p.m. All whole-table purchases have been sold so far. Individual tickets are still available for $25 or two for $45. Tickets can be purchased online at https://givebox.com/523448 that hold your place or you can contact the club directly. The tea party includes a silent auction and raffle plus a candy shoppe. Prizes will be given for the most creative head attire.
Willamette Valley Symphony presents Bruch Violin Concerto
The Willamette Valley Symphony presents Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1, featuring guest violinist Anthea Kreston, at 7 p.m. April 22 and 4:30 p.m. April 23 at Ashbrook Independent School, located at 4045 SW Research Way, in Corvallis. The symphony, directed by Lance Inouye, features musicians from throughout the Willamtte Valley, including Polk County.
To purchase tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3G2APrz.
PCSO teams with Les Schwab for diaper drive
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Les Schwab for their annual Diaper Drive.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, so this is a perfect time to bring attention to the Diaper Drive and Family Building Blocks, which is the organization that benefits from the drive’s collections. Family Building Blocks provides early childhood programs and other essential services to families in need throughout Marion and Polk Counties. Their aim is to keep children safe and families together, regardless of the barriers that may make this difficult.
The Les Schwab Diaper Drive allows the PCSO to collect diapers, pull-ups and wipes to then donate to Family Building Blocks. You can either purchase items at a store, or an online supplier like Amazon, and drop them off at the PCSO (or any other drop-off site), or you can purchase a package of diapers already on-hand for $8 and those will be added to the donation bin on your behalf.
For more information about Family Building Blocks, go to www.familybuildingblocks.org. If you would like to donate directly to FBB instead of through the Diaper Drive, see their wish list of items online at https://familybuildingblocks.org/give.
Dallas Arts Association hosts exhibit April 14
The Dallas Arts Association is hosting its first art exhibit since the pandemic April 14 from 6-9 p.m. at the Dallas Event Center, 939 Main St.
The DAA is featuring premier local artist, Jan Koot of Architectural digest fame, showcasing her antique Japanese papers in a series of kimonos. Additionally, the Portland based Columbia Fiber Arts Guild is showcasing 32 pieces of “Creative Wearables.”
There will be appetizers, members of Moonfall Theatre, a local guitarist and a no host bar.
Service Integration hosts homelessness meeting April 20
Polk County Family & Community Outreach’s Service Integration hosts a meeting about preventing and addressing homelessness in rural Polk County from 9 a.m. to noon April 20 at The Academy Building, located at 182 SW Academy St. in Dallas. RSVP for this gathering online at https://bit.ly/3ZPs7DR.
Mid-Valley Parenting offers Positive Parent Points Program
Families in Polk County and Yamhill counties can now sign up for the new Mid-Valley Parenting, Positive Parent Points system which lets families earn and track points toward prizes like an annual membership to the Oregon Zoo, a movie outing for their family, and even our famous play boxes that are curated around themes families get to choose. The pilot is available for the first 200 families in Polk and Yamhill County who register. Register now at https://ppp.midvalleyparenting.com.
New Horizons orchestra seeks musicians
Do you want to play music but hate the process of auditioning and trying to get into a band or orchestra? Did you know there is an orchestra nearby that is open to anyone that wants to play and is free of the judgement that comes from auditioning?
New Horizons orchestras and bands are designed for people just like you. Some of the musicians played in high school and then left their instruments in the attic for 20 or 30 or more years and then decided they would like to play it again. Others took up the instrument later in life.
There are no auditions. Anyone who wants to play is welcome to do so. Currently, the orchestra has about 25 players and is always in need of string players but welcome trumpet, trombone, tuba, french horn, clarinet, flute, oboe and bassoon players.
Rehearsals are Mondays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren Ave.
For more information or to join, message New Horizons on their Facebook page at https://bit.ly/3Knooru.
Cross Creek hosts charity golf tournament May 6
Hart Horses Adaptive Riding & Therapy presents the Hart Derby Golf Tournament May 6 at the Cross Creek Golf Course, located at 13935 Highway 22. There is a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m.
Entry is $500 per team of four players or $125 per player. Included in signup are green fees, 18 holes, box lunch, swag, a shared ride in a golf cart and prizes.
For more information, contact Hart at (971) 289-6119 or info@horsesadaptiveriding.org.
Senior Meal Delivery Program needs volunteers
Looking for a volunteer opportunity? The NorthWest Senior and Disability Services in Dallas needs your help for their Senior Meal Delivery Program. Volunteers are needed one day a week for about 2 hours (in the morning) at the Dallas Senior Center. If you’re interested, call (503) 623-6232 and leave a message. The office is only staffed on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings.
Youth invited to enter mental health awareness video contest
Polk County Family & Community Outreach is teaming with Marion County Prevention and Salem Health Injury Prevention to host a video contest for high school youth about mental health awareness. Prizes are awarded for submitted videos and top-3 winners. All Marion County & Polk County high school teens are invited to participate.
To enter, form a group of 2-4 teens, choose a messaging topic, make a 1-4 minute video, and submit your entry by April 24. First place is $1,000. Second and third places are $500. For more information, go to https://co.marion.or.us/HLT/PH/PS.
