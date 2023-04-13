Cmty briefs

Cemetery District hosts monthly meeting April 14

The Dallas Cemetery District is having the monthly meeting on Friday, April 14 at 9:30 a.m. at the cemetery office, 2065 SW Fairview Ave. The meeting will also include Executive session per ORS 192.660 (i) to Evaluate the Employment - Related Performance of District Personnel.

