Community Calendar

Thursday, April 13
10:30 a.m. - Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
10:30 a.m. - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. - Bridge, Dallas Area Senior Center
Friday, April 14
9:30 a.m. - Dallas Cemetery District monthly meeting, cemetery office, 2065 SW Fairview Ave.
10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center
3 p.m. Kid’s Craft Build It!, Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St.
4 p.m. - Teen/Adult DIY: Whimsical Spring Flowers, Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St.
5 p.m. - Bingo Dinner, Dallas Area Senior Center
6 p.m. - Live Music - Billy and the Rockets, Redgate Vineyard, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence
6 p.m. - Bingo, Dallas Area Senior Center
6:30 p.m. - Acoustic Music Jam, Guthrie Park, 4320 Kings Valley Highway S.
7 p.m. - Author & Screenwriter Jon Raymond, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.
7 p.m. - Live music - Pulp Western, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence
7 p.m. - Winery Comedy Tour at Chateau Bianca featuring David Piccolomini, 17485 Highway 22
Saturday, April 15
9 a.m. - Independence Farmers Market, Umpqua Bank Parking Lot, 302 S. Main St.
9 a.m. - Downtown Dallas Spring Cleanup, meet at the Dallas City Hall Civic Center
11 a.m. - Historia Bilingües - Bilingual Storytime, Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St.
11 a.m. - Intarsia Method Blanket Class, Rickreall Grange, 280 Pacific Highway
1 p.m. - Jackey Raye Paint Class, Redgate Vineyard, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence
6 p.m. - Live Music - Roundhouse, Redgate Vineyard, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence
7 p.m. - Live music - Keven Hansen, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence
Sunday, April 16
2 p.m. - Live Music - Sig Paulson, Redgate Vineyard, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence
Monday, April 17
Table games all day - Dallas Area Senior Center
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Beginning ASL Class, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge/Canasta, Dallas Area Senior Center
5:30 p.m. - Historic Preservation Commission meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St., Independence
7 p.m. - Dallas City Council meeting, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
Tuesday, April 18
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 950 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Intro to Chair Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Family Story Time, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Echols St. S
10:30 a.m., - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center
11 a.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. - Pinochle/Ponytail, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - StoryTime with Ms. Pam and Ms. Meredith, Tina Miller Youth Center, Willamina
1 p.m. - Bunco/Needle Arts Craft Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
4 p.m. - Dallas Public Library Board Meeting, 950 Main St.
4 p.m. - April Adult Mystery Book Club: “No Way to Die” by Warren Easley, Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St.
6 p.m. - Willamina Library Board meeting, 382 NE C St,
6:30 p.m. - Monmouth City Council meeting, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
Wednesday, April 19
7 a.m. - Monmouth Library Board meeting, 168 Ecols St.
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime. 175 Monmouth St.
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. - Kid’s Craft, Monmouth Library, 168 Ecols St.
4 p.m. - Teen Advisory Board meeting, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.
6:30 p.m. - Independence Days Commission meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.