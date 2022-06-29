The Dallas Police Department has been awarded funding for officer overtime hours by Oregon Impact in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. This grant is for officers to patrol streets specifically looking for people driving under the influence of intoxicants.
From April 23 to June 14, Dallas officers had 35 total traffic stops. in which 29 warnings were issued and six citations were issued, which were non-DUII incident related. From now until Sept. 30, the DPD will be using the remaining funds to staff for extra DUII patrols.
