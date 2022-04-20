Two Dallas High School students won state championships at the Oregon Thespians State Acting and Technical Events Competition April 2 at the Salem Convention Center, The Grand Theatre and The Elsinore Theatre.
The winners were Savannah King in solo acting and Emmaleigh Hausler in stage management.
The Dallas High School Theatre’s performance of Pride and Prejudice also received certificate. Students performing were Kala Geissinger, Michael Geissinger, Graham Glazner, Brandon Williams, Lily Williams and Amelia Woolsey.
Students compete at the regional level in February. Dallas High School is in the Southern Region that runs from the 45 parallel all across the state and to the southern border. The top 10% scorers proceed on to the state competition.
