A Falls City High School student was arrested April 4 for threatening a shooting on school grounds.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8 a.m., school staff was made aware of a threat that had been made against the school. An email was sent from a student’s account to another student’s account threatening a shooting on school grounds. Falls City High School staff immediately notified the PCSO. Staff at the high school followed the established policies and placed the school on lock down for the safety of the students and staff.

