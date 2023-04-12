A Falls City High School student was arrested April 4 for threatening a shooting on school grounds.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8 a.m., school staff was made aware of a threat that had been made against the school. An email was sent from a student’s account to another student’s account threatening a shooting on school grounds. Falls City High School staff immediately notified the PCSO. Staff at the high school followed the established policies and placed the school on lock down for the safety of the students and staff.
Deputies, with the assistance of school staff, completed a thorough investigation and identified the suspect responsible for making threats directed at the school. The juvenile suspect was taken into custody by deputies and turned over to the Polk County Juvenile Department. The juvenile suspect was charged with disorderly conduct.
On their Facebook page, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office thanked the staff of Falls City High School for their assistance in this incident.
“The school staff reacted quickly and took immediate action to ensure the safety of all students and staff members,” the PCSO wrote.
Due to the age of the subject involved in this case, no further information will be provided at this time and the identity of the involved students will not be shared.
