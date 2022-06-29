After a two-year hiatus, the original Independence Days Talent Show is back and better than ever at the mainstage of the Independence Riverview Park from 5:30-8 p.m. July 3, Come watch or participate, in what will be a spectacular event. There will be three age groups: 0-11, 12-17 and 18+. Prizes range from $15-$300 for the top three depending on the age group. Any family friendly talent is welcome. For more information, email Vidal at indydaystalentshow@gmail.com or call (503) 999-0501.
