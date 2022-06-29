The Polk County Veterans Service Organization, the city of Independence and local veterans invite the public to a rededication ceremony for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial of Independence, located at the corner of Riverview Park at C Street and Main Street, at 1 p.m. July 3. It is one of the oldest Vietnam memorials in the state.
For more information, call (503) 623-9188.
