Monmouth Memo

So far, the MI Trolley is seeing a wide variety of riders, according to reports from those who have hopped on. One was a man with a dog, who presumed pets were welcome. But are they? For canines to officially board, they must be service animals. Dogs now are the animal most commonly defined as meeting that criterion. Many people who have dogs consider them service animals – a companion necessary for a happy livelihood. This isn’t a service animal, however. A service animal needs to be able to perform a function or task helpful to a person who requires assistance. Also, if you have a cat, you’re out of luck. They have to be crated.

