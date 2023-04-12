Monmouth Memo

So far, the MI Trolley is seeing a wide variety of riders, according to reports from those who have hopped on. One was a man with a dog, who presumed pets were welcome. But are they? For canines to officially board, they must be service animals. Dogs now are the animal most commonly defined as meeting that criterion. Many people who have dogs consider them service animals – a companion necessary for a happy livelihood. This isn’t a service animal, however. A service animal needs to be able to perform a function or task helpful to a person who requires assistance. Also, if you have a cat, you’re out of luck. They have to be crated.
A topping-off ceremony has been held for the new Monmouth City Hall building – an event that recognizes placement of the final beam on the framed-in roof. This time-honored practice – first conducted by Native Americans, Vikings or Egyptians, depending on the online research that’s used for reference – is celebrated as a sign that construction is nearing the finish line. This is not always the case however. Many modern buildings have far more interior detail than those built by previous civilizations. When some of those working at the site recently were asked to estimate the time of completion, two different contractors said taking a “wait-and-see attitude” is absolutely the best approach.
The votes are in by now for determining who is the 2023 “Best of the Willamette Valley,” and this year, for the first time, the local municipal fiberoptic company MINET was a contender for best customer service. Did the company win that title? The announcement isn’t expected for a couple of months. However, the nomination “is definitely a nice surprise,” said PJ Armstrong, general manager of MINET. Even without knowing if MINET is the recipient of the award, Armstrong pointed out that the company is seen as having customer service that “sets us apart from our competition.” The award includes a circular sticker announcing the win, which often is posted visibly by winners in storefront windows.
Was it a rainy winter followed by a somewhat dreary spring that prompted Dutch Bros to try to help boost spirits with suggestions for songs to go with the company’s specialty drinks? Though the mood-lightening recommendations haven’t been suggested by the friendly employees of the blue-and-white drive-though off Highway 99, the pairings are being promoted by the company online. They include “Our Song” by Taylor for German Chocolate Mocha; With a Golden Eagle Chai, tea drinkers are recommended to take a listen to “As it Was” by Harry Styles. Interestingly, the dating life of these two, which was very short-lived years ago, apparently inspired Swift to write “Out of the Woods,” for which there is no recommended Dutch Bros. drink so far.
So many small flags have been planted along Monmouth Street on campus that dozens can be sighted from the sidewalks. They are being used to mark utility lines, explained one helpful employee. As it turns out, anyone can tell what kind of work will be taking place there by Oregon’s color-coded flag system: red signifies electric power lines, yellow is for gas and oil, orange represents underground cable or fiber and green is for sewage and drainage. There are some small flags of red, white and blue around, too, but that’s a color combination that requires no explanation.
