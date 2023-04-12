Dallas logo

The city of Dallas has selected nine downtown businesses to award nearly $108,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant funding to for building improvement projects.

The city council has authorized $208,000 over two years in ARPA funds to be used for the downtown Building Improvement Grant Program. Previously, $100,000 has been awarded to eight project in 2022-23. City staff anticipates finalizing funding agreements for the current nine projects by the end of April.

