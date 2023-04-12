The city of Dallas has selected nine downtown businesses to award nearly $108,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant funding to for building improvement projects.
The city council has authorized $208,000 over two years in ARPA funds to be used for the downtown Building Improvement Grant Program. Previously, $100,000 has been awarded to eight project in 2022-23. City staff anticipates finalizing funding agreements for the current nine projects by the end of April.
Grant awardees will have 12 months to complete their projects once their funding agreements have been signed. Applicants are required to provide at least a 2/3 project match investment. Individual grant awards are capped at $20,000.
The total value of the finished projects is estimated at over $369,000, nearly three-and-a-half times the amount of the grants. According to Charlie Mitchell, Dallas Economic & Community Development Director, this represents significant private sector investment in downtown Dallas.
“The investments proposed by these nine projects will not only produce obvious impacts in downtown Dallas, the investments represent an amazing commitment by downtown property owners and businesses which will help our downtown to continue to thrive,” Mitchell said.
The nine projects selected to receive funding are:
1. 831/827 Main Street - $20,000 to replace the roof. Total project value is $80,000.
2. 788 Main Street - $13,500 to replace windows and door. Total project value is $40,500.
3. 807/811 Main Street and 131-139 Mill Street - $8,430 for new awnings and insulation. Total project value is $25,287.
4. 962 Main Street - $20,000 for upstairs interior completion. Total project value is $60,000.
5. 680 Main Street - $8,465 for new windows and paint. Total project value is $25,400.
6. 869 Main Street - $6,945 for new canopy and paint. Total project value is $20,835.
7. 144 SW Washington Street - $6,527.39 for new ADA restrooms. Total project value is $19,580.72.
8. 430 Main Street - $4,125 for garage door replacement. Total project value is $12,500.
9. 742 Main Street - $20,000 for ADA restrooms and awning reconstruction. Total project value is $85,000.
