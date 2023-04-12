Police Reports

Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Department
Saturday, April 1
At 10:16 a.m., a report of a hit and run that occurred sometime from 9-11 p.m. the previous night, on Southeast Uglow Street.
At 12:24 p.m., a report of two dogs were running around a neighborhood on Southeast Virginia Drive. The owner was contacted, and the dogs were returned home without incident.
Sunday, April 2
At 12:12 p.m., a report of a physical domestic assault on Southeast Uglow Avenue. The case has been referred to the district attorney for review for potential assault charges.
At 5:07 p.m., Dallas Police assisted Oregon State Police with a DUII blood draw on Southeast Washington Street.
At 7:07 p.m., a male subject was lodged at the Polk County Jail for criminal mischief, a Marion County Circuit Court warrant and a Yamhill County warrant.
Monday, April 3
At 1:28 a.m., an unknown group of four or five subjects broke into a Volkswagen parked in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue. Nothing from the car was taken.
At 3:12 a.m., a vehicle was backed out of a driveway and left abandoned in the middle of Southeast Needham Street.
At 6:04 a.m., a Nintendo Switch was stolen from a vehicle on Southwest Walnut Avenue. The console was recovered and returned to the owner.
At 1 p.m., a report of someone breaking into a truck on Southwest Church Street and stealing a Coach purse.
Tuesday, April 4
At 7:33 a.m., a subject was arrested on a Benton County warrant.
At 10:43 a.m., a report of a theft from the Old Mill and Feed on Main Street. The suspect made a large order under a fake name and then disputed the credit card charge. The incident is currently under investigation.
Wednesday, April 5
At 10:22 a.m., a female subject was arrested for arson and reckless endangerment.
Thursday, April 6
At 3:49 a.m., a 2020 Toyota 4 Runner was towed and repossessed from Southeast Jonathan Avenue.
At 7:48 a.m., a silver Dodge pickup was towed and repossessed at First Christian Church on Southeast Jefferson Street.
At 8:56 a.m., a report of two Dallas High Schoolers, ages 15 and 18, sharing nude photos.
At 2:37 p.m., a sidewalk grate was stolen from Main Street near New Morning Bakery. There are currently no suspects. Public works replaced the grate.
At 5:14 p.m., a motorist was stopped on Southeast Godsey Road for speeding 44 mph in a 25-mph zone.
Polk County Sheriff’s Department
Saturday, April 1
At 5:31 a.m., a deputy investigated a report of a vehicle versus mailboxes accident in the 2500 block of Ellendale Avenue. The deputy contacted the driver at fault, who had left the scene. She said she hadn’t been sure about what to do in this situation. The deputy educated her on failure to perform duties of a driver when property is damaged.
At 5:10 p.m., a deputy investigated a red pickup truck parked near the entrance of the Polk County Fairgrounds. He woke the driver who was seated in the front seat with the engine running. She said she was driving home from somewhere near Portland and was headed to Tangent, but gave a false name to the deputy. Under her correct name, she had two outstanding warrants out of Newport. After being placed in handcuffs and placed in the back of the deputy’s squad car, the female subject passed out. She was transported to West Valley Hospital where she was cleared for incarceration.
At 10:30 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 79 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 16.
At 11:34 p.m., a driving complaint of a vehicle swerving and driving off the road on Highway 22. A deputy located and stopped the motorist near milepost 18. The driver exhibited several indicators of impairment and failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested and refused a breath test. He was lodged at Polk County Jail for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, reckless driving and was cited for various traffic violations.
Sunday, April 2
At 3:46 a.m., officers contacted a vehicle trespassing at Kissing Rock. The male driver refused to identify himself and fled in the vehicle. The suspect abandoned the vehicle near Hebo Highway and Highway 18 and fled on foot. Units from Polk County and Yamhill County sheriff’s offices set up a perimeter and YCSO used a drone and tracking dog to search for the suspect. They were unable to locate him.
At 5:12 a.m., a motorist was stopped for expired registration on Salem Dallas Highway near 52nd Avenue. The driver was cited for driving while suspended – violation. The passenger, and registered owner, was cited for permitting unlawful operation of vehicle and permitting unlawful operation of unregistered vehicle.
At 9:23 a.m., a 15-year-old juvenile was cited and released for harassment and assault 4 after biting and slapping his 5-year-old sister in the 16000 block of West Perrydale Road.
At 4:45 p.m., a report of a single vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Pacific Highway. A deputy arrived on scene and smelled an overwhelming odor of alcohol coming from the suspect about 15 feet away from him. He recovered marijuana and full beer from the scene. Oregon State Police handled the rest of the incident, arresting the driver for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
At 7:27 p.m., an abandoned vehicle was tagged for removal on Rickreall Road near Dallas Cutoff Road.
At 7:57 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 82 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Oak Grove Road.
At 9:51 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 87 mph in a 55-mph zone and for driving uninsured on Highway 99 near milepost 69.
At 10:06 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 100 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 66.
At 11:07 p.m., a deputy attempted to stop a minibike on Main Street near Catron Street for operation without required lighting Equipment and failure to obey a traffic control device. The rider fled south on Highway 99, through the Burgerville parking lot, east on Clay, south on Heffley then east on Madrona into Madrona Park where he ditched the bike and ran on foot. Monmouth police found him and he fled on foot from them until giving himself up in the park. Polk Juvenile authorized the 17-year-old youth to be lodged at Yamhill County Youth Detention Center where he was charged with attempt to elude (felony and misdemeanor) and reckless driving.
Monday, April 3
At 1:28 a.m., a motorist was cited for unlawful use of lights (failure to dim high beams) on Highway 22 near milepost 11.
At 3:06 a.m., a motorist was stopped for no headlights and failure to signal turn in the 1000 block of Edgewater Street. The driver was cited for driving while suspended - violation and unlawful/unsignaled turn.
At 12:07 p.m., a motorist reported driving on Perrydale Road following a semi/trailer combo when it stopped and backed up into his vehicle. The motorist said the unknown semitruck driver threw $300 at him and did not want to exchange information. The semi-truck driver took off. The motorist obtained the name of the company and the semi-trailer plate.
At 12:21 p.m., a deputy located and removed a chihuahua hit by two cars and killed on the ramp to Highway 22 near milepost 16.
At 4:57 p.m., a Whirlpool washing machine was found dumped on the side of the road 16900 block of Robb Mill Road.
At 5:07 p.m., a male suspect was caught on a security camera stealing cellphone off a counter of a business in the 6900 block of Corvallis Road. The suspect was facing charges of theft II when found the next day at work.
At 7:10 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 11-20 mph over the 55-mph speed limit on Highway 22 near Greenwood Road.
At 10:22 p.m., a report of a single-vehicle crash on Corvallis Road near Parker Road. The motorist was cited for careless driving.
Tuesday, April 4
At 12:12 a.m., a deputy observed a 2010’s BMW with illegal LED projector headlights on Highway 22 near milepost 14. When attempting to pull him over, the motorist turned down Kings Valley and began eluding. The vehicle passed three other vehicles in an oncoming lane and was traveling at least 100 mph into Dallas. The vehicle was last seen turning down Polk Station Road toward Ellendale Avenue.
At 6:34 a.m., a deputy found an occupied vehicle driving on Wallace Road reported stolen out of Salem. After making a high-risk stop at Wallace Marine Park, the driver was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and on a parole violation detainer.
At 7:34 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 98 mph in a 55-mph zone on Pacific Highway near Smithfield Road and for failure to install an ignition interlock device.
At 11:11 a.m., a resident in the 2400 block of Cherry Blossom Drive reported her neighbor’s two dogs charged her husband while he was trying to bring in the trash.
At 11:55 a.m., a male subject was arrested for theft II in the 6500 block of Hanna Road.
At 2:21 p.m., a vehicle reported stolen out of Salem was recovered in Buell Park in the 6000 block of Mill Creek Road.
At 4:53 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle side swipe crash, with minor injuries, and property damage on Kings Valley Highway near Maple Grove Road. The driver who tried to pass the other vehicle while it was making a turn was cited for no insurance and no operator’s license.
Wednesday, April 5
At 5:45 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 67 mph in a 55-mph zone and for careless driving in the 1200 block of Wallace Road. The driver exhibited several indicators of impairment and failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested and transported to Polk County Jail where he provided a breath sample of 0.08 percent. He was lodged driving under the influence of an intoxicant – alcohol.
At 3:14 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle, T-bone style crash on Highway 22 near Red Prairie Road. The driver pulled out in front of the other, knocking her down an embankment, and was cited for failure to obey traffic control device.
At 11:57 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Estelle Road in Falls City reported a pit bull was loose chasing her horse and livestock. Deputies were unable to locate the dog.
Thursday, April 6
At 2:47 a.m., deputies investigated a report of a person calling for help across the river with a flashlight in the 14500 block of Kings Valley Highway. They located a male working on construction equipment who was likely source of the sounds. He said he was fine.
At 1:12 p.m., a resident in the 10900 block of Brateng Road, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, came into the Sheriff’s Office to report being taken advantage of. He alleged a paving company had him sign a blank contract and then wrote in the price later for $8,000. The case is under investigation.
At 3:42 p.m., the owner of a pickup truck reported catching a male subject sitting in the driver seat of his truck after being told he was not going to give him a ride in the 25900 block of Salmon River Highway. He said the male grabbed the gear shifter and said he was sorry. The suspect was located and detailed on Yamhill River Road. A deputy arrested the suspect for attempted unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle. He was lodged at Polk County Jail.
At 2:52 p.m., deputies responded to a report of female subject yelling and screaming outside their home and attempting to enter the home through a locked backed door in the 9400 block of Fort Hill Road. They found her walking toward Highway 18. After refusing to stop, a struggle ensued. She was taken to the ground and held until backup arrived. She was arrested and lodged at Polk County Jail for disorderly conduct II and on an outstanding Dallas municipal warrant.
At 6:23 p.m., a deputy was almost struck by a vehicle that ran a stop sign on Clow Corner Road near Cherry Knoll Road. The deputy stopped the motorist. The driver was cited for no operator’s license, failure to obey a traffic control device, and failure to install an ignition interlock device.
At 6:38 p.m., a report of a single vehicle, fatal accident in the 9200 block of Hoffman Road. An elderly female driver drove off the roadway and into an embankment. Life saving measures were taken by medics but were not successful. Based on evidence, it appeared as if medical related issues happened on the roadway prior to the crash.
At 7:01 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle, non-injury crash in the 11900 block of Clow Corner Road. The driver who rear-ended the other vehicle was cited for following too closely.
At 11:30 p.m., a report of a single vehicle accident with minor injuries in the 13200 block of Airlie Road. The driver was westbound on Airlie Road at an estimated 75-80 mph when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle left the west side of the road, rolling once and maybe more out into a field. No impairment was noted. He was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis after being cited for speeding too fast for conditions.
Friday, April 7
At 10:07 a.m., a deputy made contact with a motorist who had pulled over in the 800 block of Pacific Highway. She said there was a cat screaming from the inside of her engine block. The deputy found no cat, although she did have a dog passenger. It was unknown if there was a cat in the vehicle hiding somewhere and if it was it was in the “purfect” hiding spot.
At 4:31 p.m., a resident in the 6700 block of Rickreall Road reported a trespasser on his property as well as his neighbor’s property. The subject had something long in his hand and fled on foot when confronted. After searching several nearby fields, deputies found the suspect. The suspect started walking away from the deputies and did not comply with orders/commands. A deputy tripped the subject and he actively resisted being taken into custody. He was lodged on three counts of trespass 2, three counts of attempted escape 3 and resisting arrest.
At 6:14 p.m., a motorist was stopped in the 200 block of Oak Grove Road and was going to be cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured and failing to register his vehicle. However, the deputy’s printer would not work, so the driver was given verbal warnings for the violations.
At 7:49 p.m., a report of someone in the 25200 block of Yamhill River Road shooting toward the road as the complainant drove by. The resident told deputies he was shooting Tannerite with a .22 and was making sure to only shoot where the rounds would land on his own property. They found no crimes were committed.
At 11:33 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle accident with no injuries when a motorist turned into the path of another on Riddell Road onto Hoffman Road. The driver was cited for dangerous left turn.
Saturday, April 8
At 12:08 a.m., deputies responded to a rolling physical domestic disturbance. A male subject had struck a female subject driving the vehicle. They pulled into the Rickreall Mini Mart. The male subject was arrested for assault II, unlawful use of weapon, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief II and harassment. The female subject was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
At 10:18 a.m., a report of unconscious male after a bike crash just south of Pacific Highway near Clow Corner Road. Deputies found him unconscious on the bike path, bleeding from the nose. Medics transported him to Salem Hospital for a possible head injury.
At 2:34 p.m., a male subject reported his $3,000 jackpot ticket he won the night before at Kellie’s bar in West Salem. He needed a case number from law enforcement for the bar and lottery. It is unknown where he lost the ticket. He had already taken a picture of the ticket, signed the back and put his address on it.
At 7:42 p.m., a resident in the 1500 block of Perrydale Road reported a dark colored SUV was stopped in front of his mailbox and a male was stealing mail. A deputy located and stopped the vehicle. The deputy uncovered mail from Polk, Yamhill and Marion counties. The driver and two passengers were arrested. The driver was charged with 102 counts of mail theft, aggravated ID theft, attempted theft 1, possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine – misdemeanor and six counts of forgery 1. Passenger one was charged with 102 counts of mail theft, possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine – misdemeanor and one count of ID theft. Passenger two was charged with 102 counts of mail theft.
At 10:43 p.m., a deputy stopped a male subject on Mape Valley Highway near Maple Grove Road for using his off-road vehicle (212cc go-kart) on the highway with no lighting or safety equipment. The driver exhibited symptoms of impairment and failed a field sobriety test. He was cited and released for driving under the influence of an intoxicant – alcohol and controlled substances, and was also cited for using an off-road vehicle on a highway.
Independence Police Department
Joe Carlos Lomeli, 47, of Independence, was arrested for a violation of release agreement.
Dylan Tyler Fogal, 30, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Monmouth Police Department
Peter Large Terrance, 22, was arrested April 5 on an outstanding warrant.
Jesse Lee Hull, 38, was arrested April 1 on an outstanding warrant.
Tayha Saulque, 27, was arrested March 31 for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
