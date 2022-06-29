The Polk County Republican Women’s Club meet at 11:30 a.m. July 7 at the Kingwood Bible Church, at 1125 Elm St., in West Salem. The guest speaker at noon is Mike Erickson, candidate for Oregon’s U.S. Representative for District 6, which contains Polk and Yamhill counties and portions of Marion, Clackamas and Washington Counties.
For more information, contact Lynnette Henshaw at (503) 507-1091.
