Western Oregon University hosts the Wolves on the Green golf tournament July 28 at Cross Creek Golf Course in Dallas with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Early bird single player registration through July 1 is $125 and $450 for foursomes. After that it’s $150 per person or $500 per foursome. Registration fees include green fees, a cart (per two players), two drink tickets, a meal at the end of the tournament and more.
There will also be a silent auction. All benefits of the tournament and additional purchases go toward WOU women’s athletics.
For more information, contact Emily Lafon at (503) 838-8710 or lafone@wou.edu.
