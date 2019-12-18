INDEPENDENCE — About 400 Central High School students are helping get food out to their neighbors through the FFA Food For All effort.
“The project was started in the late ’90s by Kirk Hutchinson, the agriculture teacher at Perrydale at that time,” said Abby Chase, CHS agricultural sciences teacher and FFA advisor. “Hutch is still the lead organizer of the project. Our FFA district is now one the main participants of the project, and together we pack around 300,000 pounds of food.”
Perrydale, Yamhill, Carlton, Willamina, Dallas, Sheridan, and Dayton all participate, she said.
“We get a bunch of extra food from our local farmers,” said Trista Wallace, CHS FFA chapter president. “We get things like pears and onions and apples and a whole bunch of fresh produce that we repackage. We have specific numbers that we put in the bags so they’re all the same so we can give them out to people in need.”
Chase said all 300 of CHS’s welding, construction and agriculture students participate.
Students from other CHS classes and groups are welcome to help, too, she said.
“The coolest thing about Food For All is that almost 100 percent of the materials and labor needed is donated,” Chase said. “This includes the food, labor, diesel to haul the food, trailers, and trucking efforts. Various volunteers are called upon each year to donate truck time to haul.”
Perrydale’s FFA members and advisors lead the project.
“They write letters and make phone calls to farmers, food processors, and distributors as well as trucking companies all over Western Oregon and ask for donations,” Chase said. “Students also give presentations to key donors. Kirk Hutchinson plays an important role in getting contact information from donors and getting students the tools they need to be successful in their efforts.”
The food is distributed to food banks and service projects, Chase said.
“We delivered food packed at our school to Ella Curran Food Bank, Dallas Christmas Cheer project, Willamette Valley Food Share in Salem, Salem Dream Center, Independence Elks, Consolidated Pipe in Eugene, Central School District, Building Blocks program in Salem, and the Monmouth Independence Christmas Project,” Chase said. “Monmouth Independence Christmas Project was adopted by our FFA chapter last year, and they now use our shop space to organize and deliver their food and toys to their families.”
Wallace said she appreciates the opportunity to contribute to the project.
“I can’t really talk for everybody else, but for myself, I think it’s really cool because I get to help people who I wouldn’t be able to help otherwise,” Wallace said.
Deliveries are done by Chase and co-advisor Lynn Thomas, the FFA alumni chapter, parents and students.
“Much of it is hand-unloaded by a crew of our kids,” Chase said. “It is definitely a labor of love, and it takes a village.”
By Audrey Caro
Itemizer-Observer
