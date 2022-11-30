Oak Lace bug

The oak lace bug adults are an eighth of an inch long and transparent with a similar appearance to non-native azalea lace bugs.

 Photo by C. Buhl

SALEM, Ore. – A non-native bug is now causing increasing damage to the state’s iconic Oregon white oak trees (Quercus garryana). Although the oak lace bug (Corythucha arcuata) has been in Oregon since 2015, the damage they cause has been particularly noticeable this year.

Native from southern Canada to the eastern, central and southern U.S., this insect in Oregon is mostly a pest of urban oaks, although it can also infest related trees. Oak lace bug adults are an eighth of an inch long and transparent. They look similar to non-native azalea lace bugs that have been attacking azaleas and rhododendrons in recent years. Lacebugs occur on the undersides of leaves. They suck plant juices from photosynthetic cells that contain chlorophyll and thus cause leaf yellowing. On the underside of yellow-stippled leaves you can see adults, cast skins of nymphs and black droplets of excrement.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.