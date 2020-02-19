WEST SALEM — Visitors to the Brunk Farmstead, owned and operated by the Polk County Historical Society — will find a new feature open in the corner of the old house’s kitchen: A gift shop.
“This is Brunk’s Corner, because this whole place used to be called Brunk’s Corner,” said Therese O’Neill, a historian and Brunk House volunteer who opened the shop. Its full name is Brunk’s Corner Merch.
It’s open when the farmstead is open to the public, and has items historic and new, including vintage clothing patterns and copies of a commemorative Brunk House plate O’Neill found.
“Part of is my own horde; I’m tired of hording,” O’Neill said laughing. “I didn’t want it to be a junk store, thrift store; I wanted it a true gift shop.”
