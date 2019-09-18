SALEM — Ann Gage envisions Brunk House as a place where guests can briefly experience what life was like on the farmstead decades ago.

Gage is on the board of the Polk County Historical Society, is the Brunk Farmstead committee coordinator, and leads education and community outreach efforts for the society.

She wants the farmstead, at 5705 Highway 22, to be a place where people can learn to cook and make tools and household items in the way they would have when the farm was in operation.

“This used to be the Polk County Museum,” Gage said. “Then they built their new facility 20 years ago out in Rickreall, and Brunk Farmstead kind of lost its direction. With the Department of Education putting a focus on hands-on learning for students, we are trying to address that with this facility.”

Gage has several irons in the fire at the facility, and the first to open is the era-accurate blacksmith shop. The grand opening of the shop, built and operated by father-and-son team David and Will Gibbons, was Saturday.

“We want to be the first group that fits Ann’s vision for the Brunk House that actually helps support it,” David Gibbons said. “Instead of just being an exhibit, it’s a living history museum.”

David and Will started blacksmithing 25 years ago, but didn’t have an adequate space to do it the way they wanted. They continued to collect tools, though, enough now to outfit multiple workstations in the shop at Brunk House.

“We didn’t have a place to do it that looked period-correct enough that it would be fun doing it that way,” David said. “I wanted to do it in an antique shop. Too many times, we would go to a museum, even the museum in Rickreall or the museum in Independence, and you would see this great shop and you just want to pull the rope down and go in and start tinkering around.”

The set up at the farmstead is exactly what he and his son were looking for.

“When I found out what Ann was doing, it all fell into place,” he said.

David hopes to open the shop for people to learn the skill.

“It is fun to have other people in the shop,” David said.

Other spaces for hands-on projects are in the works at Brunk House.

On the backside of the 1861 farmhouse, the society is building an outdoor classroom in the space formerly taken up by a gigantic heat pump. The board approved using a donation to pay for construction, and Van Well Building Supply donated the decking for the project, Gage said.

Volunteers are prepping other buildings and spaces at the farmstead as classrooms, including the society’s old office and a building that used to be a garage. Gage wants to turn the old office into a classroom where students can see — and use — typewriters, old telephones and other old-fashioned tools.

The garage will eventually become another hands-on learning space.

“We used it for a very long time as part of the museum. It was full of old tools and stuff. We had the roof replaced, but there had been some water damage,” Gage said. “We removed all the artifacts to the upstairs of the orchard house.”

After the roof was finished, volunteers found dry rot in the walls of the garage, so that had to be repaired by volunteers.

“It’s taken forever because we don’t have any money, so we get a little money and we do a little bit,” Gage said. “Plus, it’s all-volunteer work and we don’t have a lot of volunteers. None of us are carpenters, so it’s always a stretch.”

Last week, the building looked like it was well on its way to becoming a shop classroom.

“It will be more suited to hand tools, especially carpentry, in the hopes that the kids will be able to make something,” Gage said.

She plans to use the farmhouse kitchen for a classes as well. The society has a cookbook written by a daughter-in-law of original owners Harrison and Emily Brunk, between 1910 and 1916.

“We have that big, old kitchen in there,” Gage said. “We are hoping to have it (the cookbook) all digitalized and available for purchase, and then maybe do some of the cooking classes based on recipes from that.”

She said she isn’t certain on a time line for the additional classes, but hopes to drum up interest with the blacksmith shop. The farmstead is open on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon, and the second Saturday of the month from noon to 4 p.m.

“We plan on making those second Saturdays those adult class times,” Gage said. “Other than the blacksmith shop — David has committed to being here — we don’t have a lineup yet for next year, what we are going to do.”

She said they will start with garden and “lost art” classes, like rug making and basket weaving, when they are able.

“That’s the current plan,” Gage said. “Hopefully we can get enough people interested that we can expand to every Saturday.”