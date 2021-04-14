Itemizer-Observer

SALEM — Tommy Love doesn’t want to hear a child say they can’t understand a math equation.

Instead, the owner and director of the Mathnasium Math Learning Center in Salem has children look at it from a different perspective.

“Please don’t say ‘I can’t do that,’” Love said. “Simply say ‘I can’t do that now.’”

Love, an Independence resident, said he had wanted to get involved in with Mathnasium since discovering the centers while living in North Carolina in 2006.

“Having been in education my entire career, I was really impressed with how they go about teaching math, trying to give flexibility to families as much as we can in scheduling, and really the approach to teaching math and meeting students where they are at.”

Love said they teach math in multiple modes: mental, visual, verbal, written and tactile.

“We want to make sure that students learn math in multiple ways,” “We want to build their confidence and their math skills. We want them to understand the way and not just the how.”

After moving to Oregon with his wife, Jean Love, the director of the Thoughts and Gifts Project in Independence, he found the opportunity to open his own Mathnasium center.

He’s discovered that the timing — the center opened on Sept. 1 — coincided with a great need as students embarked on distance learning across the state. Love said the number of families coming to him for help has increased over the last two months.

“I think as some of those reports and conferences have been happening, students have been struggling,” Love said. “That is nationwide. Parents now, as our name has gotten out there, are reaching out for help.”

Love said students are struggling across the board, even with the efforts schools have made to adjust to teaching remotely.

“Nationally we weren’t prepared for a global pandemic,” he said. “When you look at a lot of the research, you see that math is really the subject that students have struggled in the most.”

Even before the pandemic, many students in local school districts were trailing in math. According to Oregon Department of Education, eighth grade students in Dallas School District perform on-grade level in math 28% percent of the time. In Central, the figure is 22%. Those numbers are from the 2018-19 school year, before COVID-19.

Love said the goal of Mathnasium is to take the intimidation out of mathematics.

“The reality is that math is a part of everyday life and a lot of people do math every day and it has become second nature,” Love said. “It’s part of their everyday natural language, which is how we approach things.”

He said the musicians, mechanics, construction workers and chefs all use math.

“This is not just about getting kids ready for college, we want to make sure they are ready for life,” Love said.

Love compared the fear or dislike of math to that of giving a speech.

“People hate public speaking, not because they hate speaking, but because they get nervous. They get sweaty palms, they get tension,” he said. “That is just a natural response, but once you build that confidence … the success starts to follow right behind that.”

Mathnasium is now global, but it started about 20 years ago in Los Angeles by founders Peter Markovitz and David Ullendorff. The pair hired educator Larry Martinek to lead a team in researching teaching methods which they developed into the “Mathnasium Method.” Mathnasium now has nearly 1,110 locations globally.

Love said families are offered a free assessment for each child, and the center uses that to design an individual learning plan. Students are able to attend sessions in-person, with safety measures in place, or attend virtually. Love said, at this point, all students attend in-person to work with instructors.

Love said sessions are designed to spend time teaching skills that fill in the gaps in a child’s understanding of foundational math concepts and then using those skills in exercises. Instructors also assist in making sure students are caught up with their school-assigned math homework. No further homework is assigned by Mathnasium.

Sessions are one hour for students who are pre-algebra and one and a half hours for those in algebra or higher math. Students attend sessions two or three times per week.

Independence resident Miranda Garrison said the change in her children, Elizabeth, 11, and David, 10, has been dramatic. Garrison said they attend school in Central School District and were falling behind in math during distance learning.

“I didn’t think that they were getting enough math education with the current school program, because they took a long time to figure it out, which is fine, we get it,” Garrison said. “But I didn’t want them to lose a whole grade, a whole year of math lessons.”

She said Elizabeth and David had always been competent in math, but Mathnasium has taken that to another level.

“Now they describe themselves as good in math and its part of their identity,” she said. “That’s been the biggest change.”

She said that her son’s confidence and love of the subject has grown to the point that he is thinking about teaching math as a career.

“It’s fun for them. It’s almost entertainment. They enjoy doing it,” Garrison said. “Their math grades are all perfect.”

Love said that Mathnasium centers aim to be partners with schools, not replace them when it comes to math instruction.

“We are here to be a part of that educational support team,” Love said. “We want to support what is going on in the classroom, not replace that.”

Garrison said that she likes that Mathnasium teaches the same concept in different ways, something that classroom teachers may not have the time to do.

“They teach each lesson in several different ways, so if you don’t get it one way, they teach it another way,” she said. “It really will help all students. I have two kids who could not be more opposite and they both are flourishing there.”

Making math fun

What: Mathnasium math learning center

Where: 156 Front St. NE, suite 160, Salem.

When: Monday through Thursday – 3 to 7 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information: www.mathnasium.com/salem or 971-301-8583.