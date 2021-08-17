Itemizer-Observer report

MONMOUTH — Are you looking for something new and fun to do outdoors?

The Monmouth Business Association has just the thing: Monmouth Quest.

Monmouth Quest is a family friendly, outdoor activity. A little like geocaching, you start at the sandwich board welcome sign located by the drinking fountain at the front of Main Street Park and follow a merry jaunt through Monmouth hearing fun and quirky stories about Monmouth history, answering trivia questions, and visiting local businesses. The entire route covers about 10 blocks in the core of Monmouth, so it is easy walking distance.

To participate, use your phone to scan the QR code on the welcome sign or look up the Enhanced Visitor Experience wherever you purchase apps. Then, download the app, choose your Quest (Monmouth is one of several offered) and pay and play. The cost for each Quest is just a $3.99 in-app purchase with a portion going to the Monmouth Business Association.

For example, you will learn what year did Monmouth applied to host the Winter Olympics. Yes, that did happen.

That and other fun Monmouth trivia are yours to be discovered on the Monmouth Quest.

You can gain more than knowledge about Monmouth, though.

Folks who complete the Quest get a collectible magnet and you will be automatically entered to win a gift basket donated by Monmouth businesses. Along the way, there will be surprise offers at the sponsoring businesses.

Quest finishers are invited to give the Monmouth Business Association feedback on how to make it better at mbamonmouth@gmail.com.

MBA intends to change out content seasonally to make this an ongoing activity.