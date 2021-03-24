New businesses open, coming soon

Henry and Me, a women’s dress boutique located in the 900 block of Main Street in Dallas opened this winter, adding activity to Dallas’ downtown.

Another business is slated to open in the former Pressed location, according to the Downtown Dallas Association. New Morning Bakery announced earlier this spring that it will be opening a location in the building that has been vacant since December.

DDA to host educational classes

The Downtown Dallas Association will offer educational classes at 904 Main St., including art classes for children and adults beginning in April.

Selected Sunday afternoon events will include wine tasting, art history, master gardening, original poetry reading, urban sketching, social media, music and more.

Dallas Downtown Association to open new office

DALLAS — Office, art gallery and meeting room for the DDA will open April 5 with hours from 1 to 5 pm, Monday through Thursday, at 904 Main St.

Out of this space, the DDA will be be able to offer grant applications, information on economic development in our downtown including info on how to open a business downtown, and brochures on travel.